IT’S MY TIME. Beautiful lingerie for the fuller figure. Discover ELOMI’s new designs for AW22

Created with you in mind. Elomi specifically design their lingerie for fuller figured women to provide support and comfort with striking designs. What really inspires us, is knowing that you share our passion for products that see fashion, fit and functionality all combined. For AW22, our collections evoke a sense of optimism, with joyful prints and vibrant colours, complimented by a trend of longevity with wearable colours that will work long beyond the current season.

Welcoming Kintai, our new collection to the Elomi family, inspired by the shape of Kintai bridge in Japan. Kintai is offered in a choice of two colours - get ready to dance the night away in Cha Cha, a bright red set, trimmed with contrasting hot pink or for something more simple, there is a classic black. Available in two bra styles, the UW Plunge Bra (38E - 40JJ) is based around Elomi’s best-selling collection Matilda, but with a twist, featuring fishnet mesh and bridge detailing at the center front for a peek-a-boo finish. Where as the UW bra (36F – 40K) is designed around the Morgan shape providing all day comfort and support. Finish the look with either a Full Brief (M-4XL) or a Thong (S-3XL).

Morgan, a favourite collection for fans returns for AW22 in Twilight. Combining everyday comfort with style, Morgan’s Banded Bra (36DD-40K) creates round shape and ultimate support, matched with the Full Brief (M-4XL). Perfect for Autumn, this dark and opulent set showcases its signature print and beautiful stretch lace with a photographic print of the darkest blue anemone flowers on a black ground.

Elomi, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Our crown jewel of all collections, Matilda is back for AW22 with a diamond special edition. This exclusive collection is available in Wine Diamond a deep blackberry shade, decorated with diamond embroidery, with a contrast row in a metallic bronze. Matilda Wine Diamond is available in an UW Plunge (36DD-42K) which offers forward shape, uplift and separation, complete with either a Full Brief (M-4XL) or Thong (S-3XL).

Elomi, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand