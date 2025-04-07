Italian Diaries: A celebration of Tod's iconic Gommino

Tod’s launches Italian Diaries, a campaign celebrating the brand’s iconic Gommino, interpreted through the contemporary perspective of today’s generation.

Shot at Villa Talamo, in the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany and captured by the lens of renowned photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign brings together five young talents with strong artistic legacies: actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta, musician Lennon Gallagher, writer and director Stella Banderas, model and artist Roberto Rossellini and singer and actor Leo Gassmann. As representatives of today’s creative generation, they embody the fusion of tradition and modernity that defines Tod’s.

Rooted in Tod’s heritage yet filled with modern energy, the campaign highlights Italian lifestyle within contemporary culture. Set in a historical residence, the campaign reflects the essence of heritage as a living, evolving force.

Credits: Tod's

Capturing the Italian lifestyle and Tod's DNA

The campaign encapsulates the spirit of Italian lifestyle, joy of life, conviviality and relaxed elegance – values deeply rooted in Tod’s DNA. These elements come to life through the five young talents. Their individual styles and creative backgrounds merge seamlessly with the essence of Tod’s, showcasing how the Gommino remains a timeless yet ever-evolving symbol of elegance and craftsmanship, connecting past and present generations.

The visual storytelling unfolds through a mix of black-and-white portraits that capture self-confidence, and colorful still-life images that emphasize the rich textures mirroring the collection’s playful palette. Alongside the images, a series of short videos give a glimpse into the life of each talent.

At the heart of the campaign is the Tod’s Gommino, symbol of Italian lifestyle and Made in Italy and an icon of Tod’s Artisanal Intelligence. Featuring the signature rubber pebble sole, the Gommino is available in suede or calf leather, offered in the brand’s natural hues as well as a palette of bold colors such as yellow, light blue, and orange, bringing a contemporary vibrancy to a timeless silhouette.