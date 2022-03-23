iXXXi JEWELRY launches Spring/Summer 2022 collection

Feel the freedom of the art with our latest spring/summer 2022 collection 'CreARTive'. From a new collecting system to jewelry with abstract designs and different arty shapes, you will find it all in this new collection.

Love all kind of shapes

This spring, the artful creations of iXXXi JEWELRY are unavoidable. We swap our winter beauties for different shapes and abstract items, with which you can create fresh and arty combinations in no time. For this collection, we created seventeen new 2mm fillrings, three 4mm fillrings and a colorful top part. The fillrings are available in the plating colors gold, rose gold, silver and some in black. Also, all of these rings have been released in size XS (ring size 15 and 16).

In addition, they have added a new interchange system with Creartive Base jewelry that can be filled with the new Zirconia Stones. These Zirconia Stones fits exactly with their bottom in the CreArtive Base and close with a screw-threaded cover. In this collection you will find 10 different colored Zirconia Stones! Complete your spring look with our necklaces, bracelets, charms and earrings. ‘Art is not a thing, it's a way!’

iXXXi JEWELRY, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

iXXXi MEN

The iXXXi MEN collection has been enriched again with three rings, eleven bracelets, a necklace and a pendant! The bracelets are made of stainless steel, black genuine leather combined with steel details and different types of beads. The steel bracelets consist of some artful design creations. The solitaire rings are all unique and available in an antique silver-colored plating. Pendant Yingyang provides a nice balance within this selection of jewelry. Finally, the new chain consists of a beautiful combination of stainless steel and black leather.

‘You are the artist of your life. Don’t give the paintbrush to anyone else!’

iXXXi JEWELRY, SS22 Men Collection, courtesy of the brand