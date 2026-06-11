J.Lindeberg launches 30-year anniversary capsule

In 2026, J.LINDEBERG turns 30 years. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the brand introduces a special anniversary capsule that revisits one of the most memorable style moments in golf: Jesper Parnevik’s appearance at The Open Championship in 1998.

Jesper Parnevik wearing J.Lindeberg’s pink pants on the PGA Tour was a defining image in the brand’s history that helped shape a new fashion language for golf. The 30-year anniversary capsule reinterprets this moment through a modern lens, translating its attitude and colour into contemporary silhouettes designed for today’s game and the lifestyle surrounding it.

The capsule features statement polos, striped knitwear, pleated dresses and tailored shorts, complemented by dresses and lightweight layers that move easily from course to clubhouse and summer evenings. A palette of pink, black and crisp white anchors the capsule, a nod to the original look. The capsule will also appear on one of golf’s biggest stages this summer, as J.Lindeberg ambassador Viktor Hovland will wear it during the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, from June 18–21.

“Reworked for today across both menswear and womenswear, the collection blends golf and ready-to-wear through a modern, confident lens”, says Neil Lewty, Creative Director at J.Lindeberg. “Finished with the unmistakable cap and exclusive 30-year anniversary branding, each piece honors our heritage while pushing the legacy forward.”

The capsule is part of the Summer Holiday 2026 collection, continuing the narrative introduced in SS26. Set at the height of summer, it reflects a rhythm shaped by movement: mornings on the course, afternoons by the water and evenings that stretch long after sunset. Away from routine, the ordinary becomes extraordinary. Designed for this flow, the styles capture the ease, contrast and energy that define the J.Lindeberg lifestyle.

The 30-year anniversary capsule will launch globally on June 2nd and will be available online and in selected J.Lindeberg stores worldwide.