Jack & Jones expands sustainable fashion offering with new Spinnova® fibre styles

JJXX, the womenswear brand by JACK & JONES, introduces a set of new looks made with SPINNOVA® fibre, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation. JACK & JONES and JJXX are brands by the global BESTSELLER multi-brand fashion company. The launch features a versatile outfit, a shirt jacket and matching trousers, available for women. The styles come in vintage khaki beige and asphalt grey, made from a blend of SPINNOVA® fibre and cotton.

BESTSELLER and Spinnova have been long-standing partners since announcing their first product development collaboration in 2020. The partnership has delivered several milestones, including the fashion group’s first commercially available SPINNOVA® products in October 2022. Since then, JACK & JONES has launched the largest production volume of SPINNOVA® products to date and designed official collections for Danish Olympic and Paralympic athletes using the fibres.

BESTSELLER has incorporated SPINNOVA® fibres across its brands, including JACK & JONES and VERO MODA. With this latest launch, JJXX becomes a new brand using SPINNOVA® fibre. JJXX is a women’s fashion brand within the JACK & JONES family.

Credits: JACK & JONES

“Working with Spinnova has allowed us to incorporate their wood-based fibre into this stylish co-ord set, showcasing a fusion of great design and forward-thinking innovation. This collaboration marks a proud milestone for JACK & JONES in pushing the boundaries of fashion”, comments Nanna Hansen, Sustainability Coordinator at JACK&JONES and JJXX.

“Collaborating with Bestseller on these new JACK & JONES styles is a great example of how innovation and sustainability can create real value for consumers. By integrating SPINNOVA® fibre into fashion-forward designs, we’re proving that responsible choices don’t mean compromising on style. This collaboration reflects Bestseller’s genuine commitment to driving sustainable change in fashion, and we’re proud to be part of that journey”, says Pedro Brito, the Senior Commercial Manager at Spinnova.