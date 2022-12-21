Jacob Cohën and GI.MEL: A new partnership for Jacob Cohën Junior line

Jacob Cohën undertakes a new partnership with GI.MEL for the development of the Jacob Cohën Junior line starting from the FW23 collection. The collaboration debuts with a Back To School inspired collection for kids aged 4-14 y.o. The purpose is to revive the flavor of American colleges, through iconic garments such as bomber jackets with patches, rugby polo shirts and a color palette inspired by a preppy style. Denim, a distinctive element of the brand, is used not only for the iconic 5-pockets but also for shirts and outerwear. Leitmotiv of the collection: attention to detail, such as the iconic pony skin back label, that has always distinguished the Jacob Cohën style.

Jacob Cohën

Everything started with a dream in 1985 with the intention of creating the first luxury jeans in the middle of the denim era. The dream came true in the early 2000s. Nicola Bardelle with his great intuition, brought a different and innovative product to the market, positioning denim in luxury boutiques for the first time. Since the first collection, Jacob Cohën has combined continuous stylistic research, skilled craftsmanship and expertise of exclusive quality Made in Italy.

Nowadays the brand is the reference point of everyday luxury intended as a way of thinking, living, dressing and behaving. Luxury Denim, meaning Luxury Lifestyle. The menswear, womenswear, junior, footwear and home line of fragrances are designed by Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, President and Creative Director of the brand.

Picture: Jacob Cohën Junior, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

GI.MEL

A company founded over 40 years ago, GI.MEL is recognized for its expertise in the world of children's clothing. During the past few months, it has grafted an organizational transformation that makes it streamlined and capitalizes on multi-decade know-how.