JENNIE joins Dua Lipa as the face of the CHANEL 25 handbag campaign

In addition to Dua Lipa, who was previously announced in January, JENNIE now becomes the face of the CHANEL 25 handbag campaign alongside Dua. A key figure on the international pop scene and a CHANEL ambassador since 2017, she continues her dialogue with the House by bringing her style and energy to CHANEL’s latest creation.

“The CHANEL 25 handbag symbolises freedom of movement. It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way.” affirms JENNIE. “It’s the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It’s so practical and essential for travelling abroad and for work.” The CHANEL 25 handbag is a natural fit for the artist: “CHANEL gives me positive inspiration and energy as someone who loves fashion.”

Credits: CHANEL

Credits: CHANEL

In a film shot by Gordon von Steiner, the award-winning director behind the first campaign video starring Dua and whose aesthetic draws on the world of music videos, JENNIE moves at her own pace between the vibrant streets of Manhattan and a photo studio, to the soundtrack of She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals. “With this iconic 90s pop song, it feels like a short music video capturing the streets of New York. I hope everyone who sees the campaign feels a sense of freedom and positive energy,” she says.

Credits: CHANEL

David Sims's minimalist photographs complete this vision, revealing the full modernity of the CHANEL 25 handbag. Designed to accompany all aspects of everyday life, it combines style and functionality with flexibility and lightness. With quilting, a chain interlaced with leather and multiple pockets, it reinterprets the emblematic codes of the House with carefree insouciance. Worn over the shoulder or carried by hand, in black leather, denim or bright colours, the CHANEL 25 adapts to any situation.

This campaign is a celebration of movement, spontaneity and self-expression. With JENNIE and Dua Lipa, the CHANEL 25 finds an embodiment of its freedom.