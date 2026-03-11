Jil Sander and Oliver Peoples launch the first drop of the Jil Sander Oliver Peoples collection of sunglasses

The energy of contrasts imbues the JIL SANDER vision. In the JIL SANDER Oliver Peoples collection, this dualism becomes a balance of the angular and the organic, the industrial and the natural - expressed through a streamlined yet tactile use of titanium and acetate. The understated spirit translates into a discreet use of branding, which is subtly integrated into functional elements such as temples and nose pads. Handmade in Japan, all the sunglasses feature state-of-the-art glass lenses crafted in Italy and marked with a breath logo.

This shared pursuit of timelessness is grounded in the commitment to exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and purity of form; the utmost attention to detail and the belief that beauty should be functional, with remarkable swiftness and lightness. Artist Walter Pfeiffer, known for the energetic directness of his photographic gaze, lensed the launch campaign against the backdrop of Hamburg, the place where the JIL SANDER story started. The contrast between the blunt clarity of the visual intent and the carefree spirit of the portraits captures the essence of the project, which juxtaposes the Californian roots of Oliver Peoples with the European heritage and the modernist aesthetic of JIL SANDER.

Credits: Jil Sander

Titanium Frames

Edition 1 and Edition 5 all feature an angular rim around the lenses that is thicker at the top and thinner at the bottom. The pinched titanium detail creates a flat surface which hosts the engraved logos. The temple then transitions into a rounded drop-shaped temple tip, a distinctive and comfortable design detail. Edition 1 is a double-bridge, triangular shaped frame; Edition 2 has a single high-bridge and squared lenses; Edition 5 is a bold, double-bridge frame with horizontal drop-shaped lens.

Credits: Jil Sander

Acetate Frames

Edition 3, Edition 4, and Edition 6 are sculptural and voluminous, with ergonomic temples, custom hinges and hand-inlaid logo plaques. Edition 3 is an assertive cat-eye model with high temples; in Edition 4 a sharp, ultra-horizontal line creates a stripe across the face; Edition 6 is a contemporary take on a bold acetate sunglass, stripped bare - no visible screws, no excess detailing - for the cleanest effect.

The palette features custom developed tones of Dark Green, Soft Pink, and Butterscotch alongside Black, Brown, and Tortoise. Across styles, the combination of lenses and frames explores notions of statement ton-sur-ton or subtle contrast. The folded packaging recalling the gestural purity of a signature JIL SANDER bag adds further character.

Credits: Jil Sander

The unisex eyewear will be exclusively distributed worldwide in selected JIL SANDER and Oliver Peoples stores, and online. This first drop is part of an ongoing collaboration.