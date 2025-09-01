Jimmy Choo introduces the Bar Family

For Autumn 2025, the sleek new Bar Hobo debuts, taking its name and closure from the ‘bar’ that crosses the top of Jimmy Choo’s ‘J’ initial. This new line is ‘tailored’ with seam detailing inspired by the facets of Jimmy Choo’s iconic diamond hallmark - it is a house signature in the making.

Available in three sizes, the BAR HOBO S, BAR HOBO M and BAR HOBO L, the effortlessness of the hobo silhouette allows it to mould to the body, while its inherent versatility means it can be styled in myriad ways.

Realised in an array of fabrics, finishes and colours, including biker leather in black, chocolate, buttermilk or deep merlot; gold vintage metallic leather; cognac Kigali snake printed leather; zebra printed pony with chocolate biker leather or tonal suede and shiny snake printed leather in black or deep merlot.

BAR HOBO S is the ultimate day-to-night style, this playful piece is deceptively spacious; offering room foreveryday essentials.

BAR Hobo S. Credits: Jimmy Choo

BAR HOBO M is as effortless as it is elevated, this spacious hobo silhouette has ample room for everyday essentials- and then some.

BAR Hobo M. Credits: Jimmy Choo

BAR HOBO L is a spacious hobo that can even be styled as a chic 9-5 bag and even an overnight option, fitting a laptop and a change of shoes.

BAR Hobo L. Credits: Jimmy Choo

At the heart of Jimmy Choo’s Autumn 2025 collection is the new Bar family — a modern addition that reflects the season’s focus on contrasts. Simple yet distinctive, the Bar family updates classic silhouettes with new proportions, textures, and a contemporary feel.

This vision extends across the entire collection, an exploration of the eclectic, of intriguing opposites and constant contrasts. Jimmy Choo enhances hallmark silhouettes with the soul of craft and the zing of new materiality and texture. From animal prints and maximalist textures to striking new proportions, standout pieces include the Scarlett 95, Isa 80 in Zebra Printed Pony, Tylor, and Hart Boot.