Jimmy Choo launches its new women’s campaign spring 2026 “Les Fleurs”

Les Fleurs is Jimmy Choo 's new Spring 2026 women's campaign. It explores the point of tension where reality meets fantasy and where natural beauty engages with brutalist architecture. The campaign reinforces the overall narrative of the collection, Future Feminine ; a study of modern femininity.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

By juxtaposing oversized flowers with utilitarian architecture, playing with perception and contradiction, and blending the old and the new, the real and the surreal, the campaign presents a series of images and videos starring model Kiki Willems. Photographed by Quentin de Briey, both Kiki and the key designs from the Spring 2026 collection stand out against the stark backdrop of the Barbican, a London icon and prominent cultural center. Minnie Riperton’s distinctive vocal range provides a culminating and joyful soundtrack, inspiring the campaign’s title, Les Fleurs (The Flowers ), and giving way to a reflective voiceover by Kiki. The narrative culminates with an invitation to experience a springtime metamorphosis through the transformative power of footwear and accessories, capable of sparking the imagination, inviting dreams, and allowing for escape. The free-spirited, extraordinarily large flowers that first appeared in Jimmy Choo's Spring 2026 presentation during Milan Fashion Week were commissioned from a local Milanese artist and inspired by the peonies in creative director Sandra Choi's garden in Somerset.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

“The campaign perfectly captures my intention for the Spring 2026 collection, exploring what it means to be feminine today. The idea of ​​juxtaposing lightness and boldness, beauty and strength, has always defined how I like to present our brand. The visual language we created for this campaign conveys exactly that.” Sandra Choi, Creative Director.

Just as every woman is multifaceted, so too is this collection: it reinterprets the notion of femininity through a multitude of attitudes, inherent contradictions, and playful paradoxes that are quintessentially Jimmy Choo. There are no obvious combinations or predictable looks; beauty can be striking, pastel shades can be bold, and everything has the power to surprise.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

Among the key designs from the Spring 2026 collection featured in the campaign are the SUNNY sneaker and the FAIZ pump, both crafted from an exclusive lace with a printed motif. The floral theme is further developed with the MIMMI SLING BACK , embellished with a perforated leather floral appliqué with a lace-like effect.

Utilitarian glamour is expressed with the reintroduction of the iconic BIKER boot, originally launched in 2008, and the new IVY LOAFER . Introduced for spring, the BAR HOLDALL bag offers a fluid silhouette in a pastel palette.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

Playing even more with perception, the soft suede is printed with a denim trompe l'oeil, visible in the SCARLETT shoe and the CINCH bag.