In celebration of craftsmanship and material innovation, Jimmy Choo presents a new instalment of the 'From the Atelier' series, reinterpreting the brand's iconic BON BON bag. Now in its third year, this edition focuses on leather—previous editions explored embroidery and crystal embellishments—as an essential material, transformed through complex techniques.

Inspired by a bespoke work from paper artist Helen Musselwhite that interprets the four seasons, the capsule translates the intricate beauty of nature through layers of handcrafted paper into four exquisite BON BON bags. Balancing technical precision with creative expression, the collection is a study in the metamorphosis of material through artisanal manipulation: from paper to leather, from sculpture to accessory.

First introduced in 2019, the BON BON has quickly become synonymous with Jimmy Choo. Blurring the line between accessory and jewellery with its distinctive bracelet-like handle, this characterful silhouette serves as a canvas for creative expression. In this limited edition, it is elevated to the status of a true objet d'art.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

In the four designs, each element is individually hand-moulded. Motifs, from flowers to butterflies, are taken from Musselwhite's work and brought to life using exclusive moulds and elaborate artisanal sewing techniques. Each design is a celebratory dialogue about the four seasons, capturing the particular emotion evoked by these subtle changes in nature.

For spring, the BON BON is reinvented in 'Peony' pink leather, a nod to one of creative director Sandra Choi's favourite flowers, evoking the optimism of new blooms. Summer is presented in light, sun-bleached tones, reflecting the lightness of long summer days. Autumn is expressed through layered details and an earthy metallic palette reminiscent of fallen leaves. Winter is captured in silver leather and metallic accents, evoking frost-covered flowers and the season's bare trees. To complete the capsule, a curated selection of shoes will be available through the brand's Made-to-Order service.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The capsule collection is underpinned by the creative dialogue between Sandra Choi and Helen Musselwhite, united by a shared reverence for craftsmanship, materiality and nature as enduring sources of inspiration.

"From the Atelier is an opportunity to explore design in its purest state. It allows us to experiment, to push craftsmanship further and to celebrate the beauty of the creation process. Nature has always been a powerful reference in my world; its resilient and ever-evolving beauty is something I return to time and again. With this collection, I wanted to capture the emotion of the seasons, translating those moments into pieces that feel precious and enduring. I was deeply drawn to Helen's work and the way she transforms paper into such dynamic and emotional designs. There is great precision and poetry in her process, and I love that it is completely analogue, built slowly and carefully by hand. That sense of materiality and attention to detail aligns deeply with our own approach to craftsmanship at Jimmy Choo." — Sandra Choi

As the ultimate expression of Jimmy Choo's commitment to emotional design, the 'From the Atelier' capsule collection is designed not just to be worn, but to be displayed, collected and treasured.

The exclusive 'From the Atelier' capsule collection will be available in select boutiques globally from April 22.