Jimmy Choo presents its new beach capsule 2025 collection
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
Jimmy Choo ’s new Beach Capsule 2025 collection tops the list of holiday must-haves, capturing the magic of carefree, sun-drenched days.
Natural textures, vibrant colors, and original details amplify the brand's icons and embody the eternal romance of summer getaways.
From flats and wedges for daytime to platforms and sandals for evening, Jimmy Choo's new Beach Capsule 2025 includes a range of styles tailored to every occasion and journey. The collection is rounded out by minimalist handbags and day bags, such as the iconic Cinch and Diamond Hobo , and the practical Beach Tote .
