Jimmy Choo presents its new beach capsule 2025 collection

Jimmy Choo ’s new Beach Capsule 2025 collection tops the list of holiday must-haves, capturing the magic of carefree, sun-drenched days.

Natural textures, vibrant colors, and original details amplify the brand's icons and embody the eternal romance of summer getaways.

Beach capsule 2025 collection Credits: Jimmy Choo

From flats and wedges for daytime to platforms and sandals for evening, Jimmy Choo's new Beach Capsule 2025 includes a range of styles tailored to every occasion and journey. The collection is rounded out by minimalist handbags and day bags, such as the iconic Cinch and Diamond Hobo , and the practical Beach Tote .