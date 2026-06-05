Jimmy Choo presents its new men's campaign for the summer 2026 collection “Summer in Bloom”

Jimmy Choo presents its new men's campaign for the summer 2026 collection, photographed in the British countryside and starring floriculturist and model Alfie Nickerson, accompanied by his beloved dachshund, Wolfie. Summer in Bloom continues the “Creators” narrative introduced with the spring 2026 men's campaign, a study of creativity that brings together creators from different disciplines.

Through a series of images and a video, Alfie celebrates and reflects on the natural, ephemeral beauty of his favourite flowers. The campaign offers a bucolic vision of the British summer. It is serene and thoughtful, captured amidst bursts of colour and lush green foliage. Alfie embodies the spirit of the Jimmy Choo man; self-confident and carefree, with a personal style rooted in the British landscape he has made his own. Nature, a constant source of inspiration for Jimmy Choo, serves as both the backdrop and the sensibility for the entire campaign.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The summer 2026 men's collection has been carefully developed based on elevated archetypes; styles that transition as naturally as their wearers between diverse environments. Italian craftsmanship and British shoemaking tradition are reinterpreted in a collection defined by innovative materials, enriched textures and a discreetly subversive spirit.

Standout styles from the campaign include the ELIOT SLIPPER, reinvented this season in hand-woven leather, and the MEADOW SANDAL, a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic fisherman sandal. The buckle of this nostalgic style is adorned with an English rose, a signature motif of the collection.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The VINE LACE UP, an Oxford shoe finished with floral details on the sole, is positioned as the definitive dress shoe of the season. Casual styles are led by the DIAMOND MAXI TRAINER, a house signature that returns with a woven sandal. The BAR HOLDALL, a spacious travel bag with the iconic “Bar” hardware, is central to the accessories offering, alongside a selection of new sunglasses.

The summer 2026 collection offers a contemporary vision of quintessential British style.