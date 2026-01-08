 
  Jimmy Choo presents new 'sunny' sneakers

Jimmy Choo presents new 'sunny' sneakers

Fashion
Credits: JImmy Choo
PRESS RELEASE
Press Club

With a completely new style, Sunny reinterprets the femininity and refinement that characterize Jimmy Choo , reinventing them in the form of a modern sneaker. Its name evokes positivity and joy; the ease of each step and the lightness of movement.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

Presented in diaphanous lace, a seductive and feminine material that reinforces the lightness of Sunny's silhouette, this new shoe captures the inherent duality of Jimmy Choo: athletic yet elegant, functional yet refined.

Credits: Jimmy Choo
