Jimmy Choo presents new 'sunny' sneakers

With a completely new style, Sunny reinterprets the femininity and refinement that characterize Jimmy Choo , reinventing them in the form of a modern sneaker. Its name evokes positivity and joy; the ease of each step and the lightness of movement.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

Presented in diaphanous lace, a seductive and feminine material that reinforces the lightness of Sunny's silhouette, this new shoe captures the inherent duality of Jimmy Choo: athletic yet elegant, functional yet refined.

