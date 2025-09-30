Jimmy Choo Spring 2026 Women's Collection: Future Feminine

For Spring 2026, the collection drills down into the core principles of the house: femininity, a love of fashion and enduring glamour.

“As we reach 30 years, I ask myself, how would we do it again? This isn’t about looking into the archive, or reinterpreting Jimmy Choo styles, it is about examining our DNA, reconsidering it, and proposing a fresh take, a collection that embodies a feeling of lightness and fragility. I wanted to celebrate fashion, to create pieces that are beautiful, unmistakably feminine, yet with undeniable power. As always, I’m inspired by nature, the natural world - and the nature of women. It’s in our nature to be strong and evolve. I wanted to champion that.” Sandra Choi

Just as every woman is multifaceted, so too is this collection; reinterpreting the notion of femininity with a multitude of attitudes, inherent contradictions and playful paradoxes that are fundamentally Jimmy Choo. There are no obvious pairings, no predictable propositions; instead, beauty can be tough, pastels can be strong, and everything has the power to surprise.

Couture is a touchpoint, connecting with Jimmy Choo’s atelier origins and harnessing its exceptional savoir-faire. For Spring that legacy inspires precious treatments of fabrics, new silhouettes and volumes, presenting Jimmy Choo’s London-based studio as a laboratory of ideas and a dynamic engine for creativity.

This emphasis on construction and craftsmanship is self-referential, lace, a defining theme of the collection, evokes floral patterns in nature, and, for Spring 2026, it is also used to craft the very blooms it’s inspired by. To create the FAIZ pump, rose lace is sculpted around the foot and balanced on a 100mm heel. The definition of delicacy, an archetype of glamour, it is contradicted by a ‘lace’ toe-cap in light gold, emphasising the razor point of the vamp and bringing an essential sharpness to the soft.

Elsewhere lace is reinterpreted as fine tooling and perforations on the unexpected surface of supple Nappa leather, reflective of the superlative craft that forms the heart of Jimmy Choo’s heritage. It is used for a new iteration of the CINCH bag, but also as a three-dimensional corsage boldly perched on the toe of the MIMMI sling-back. In a soft verde green and rose, this style ties to nature, and to unexpected interpretations of known classics.

Lace itself can also be recontextualised; it is panelled into the new SUNNY ballerina trainer with suede. Twisting an athletic style into an airier almost ethereal form presented in sheer shades of golden corn, rose, and classic monochromes, each one evoking a different emotion. Yet lace still serves a function, it allows the foot to breathe, nodding to the comfort and pragmatism that underpins even the wildest of Jimmy Choo creations.

Playing further with perception, soft suede is printed with a trompe l’oeil of denim, its photorealistic appearance only discovered by the hand. Cut into the generously gathered CINCH bag, the treatment also features on the SCARLETT flat, with signature lace detail across the rounded vamp. The same material animates the SCARLETT pump, perched on a 50mm drop heel, and the MANON LOAFER, with fringed kilt and laced sides borrowed from traditional boat shoes.

There has always been a hint of toughness to Jimmy Choo, and the brands iconic BIKER boot, launched in the early 2000s, has proved as emblematic as its signature strappy high heels. This season, the BIKER is reissued in velvety suede in a delectable shade of toffee alongside signature black leather inviting years of wear and a story filled patina. Its gender-free silhouette is echoed in the rounded KALIA LOAFER, whose tomboyish charm is decorated by a multitude of dinky buckles of contrasting styles and finishes. Toffee suede also delineates the KATA platform, a wooden-soled clog with slingback and fine ankle strap, another contradiction of delicacy and strength.

Accessories continue the story of hard and soft. The playful BON BON is executed in ethereal lace in the collection’s soft pastel shades of verde and rose. A new style is introduced to the BAR family, the BAR FILO, borrowing its name from the sweet, paper-thin pastry that references its undulating folded form and the notion of what is encased within. The defined structure of the BAR fuses with pliant Nappa, shaped in flowing feminine meanders at each side.

The Spring 2026 collection was presented within a palazzo’s secret garden courtyard at Milan Fashion Week. A natural escape from the busy streets, larger than life flowers by a local Milanese artist were inspired by peonies from Sandra’s garden at her Somerset home. Naturalistic groupings of flowers and perennials create varied heights, textures, and structures that mimic wild landscapes and contrast sharply with sleek, metal plinths, presenting the season’s hero styles. The old and the new, the real and the surreal, creating a canvas for the Spring 2026 collection.