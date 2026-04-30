Jimmy Choo unveils its new womenswear campaign for the summer 2026 collection “Natural Reflection”

Jimmy Choo unveils Natural Reflection, the new womenswear campaign for the summer 2026 collection. An exploration of the paradox between wild nature and angular architecture, elemental glamour and craftsmanship; the campaign channels the overall spirit of the collection: an attraction of opposites, distilled into pure sensation.

On the edge of Joshua Tree, the desert heat dissolves the horizon, creating a surreal dreamscape. It blends arid silence with molten glamour, the untouched with the meticulously constructed. Summer unlocks time to enjoy friendship and adventure. The senses are heightened by the untamed beauty of nature; the heat of the midday sun on the skin, the comforting coolness of the night as the days slowly drift by. Photographed against the vast, sun-drenched stillness of the Californian desert, the campaign unfolds around the Invisible House. Its mirrored façade disappears into its surroundings and reflects the landscape onto itself. The result is a series of surreally beautiful images and video clips: the summer 2026 collection is a mirage that becomes reality.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

“For this collection, I envisioned a romantic innocence — summer crushes, soft touches, the warmth of an embrace. Summer, for me, is freedom: an escape to nature, a journey through the outdoors and rugged landscapes, where every detail invites discovery to feel the excitement of the season.” Sandra Choi, creative director

The summer 2026 collection is inspired in its purest form by the season itself: warm skin, intense sun-drenched colours and an essence of summer romance. This season's romance is an indulgence in technique and craftsmanship. It is an attraction of opposites: innocence and provocation; glamour and craftsmanship; the raw and the refined. Precious resin embellishments reminiscent of pure amber and diopside gems bring strength and presence to the collection. Soft suede in rich jewel tones, tortoiseshell plexiglass and hand-woven raffia create a sensory dialogue.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The key styles from the summer 2026 collection featured in the campaign include the GLACÉ MULE, a sculptural evolution of the iconic “drop heel”. Its signature shape is integrated into a translucent amber wedge, combined with a tortoiseshell plexiglass upper for a jewel-like effect reminiscent of molten Murano glass. A playful reinterpretation of the “drop heel”, the JELLY DROP is a 50 mm sandal presented in lagoon blue, sunset orange and shimmering clear.

The CINCH bag evolves this season as a study in craftsmanship and a celebration of colour. It is presented in clover green suede or intricate natural raffia and is finished with a sophisticated beaded handle and complex braided leather.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The EMERI STONE sandal balances an encapsulated jewel on bare skin with a delicate 35 mm heel, while the MIRO FLAT encircles the ankle with bold, mother-of-pearl veined spheres. Crafted from fragments of broken shells suspended in liquid resin, each bead is unique in colour and shape.