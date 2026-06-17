Jimmy Choo unveils Jelly Drop 50, a new version of its jelly sandal

British luxury brand Jimmy Choo has unveiled the Jelly Drop 50, a reinterpretation of its classic jelly sandal, the brand announced in a press release.

The style is crafted from translucent TPU using moulding techniques and features criss-cross straps. It is available in three shades: amber; light lagoon blue; and silver glitter, which the brand states are inspired by light and water.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The sandal is set on Jimmy Choo's sculptural 50-millimetre Drop heel, one of the brand's signature features. Jimmy Choo describes the style as a versatile option, designed for both city and summer wear.

Credits: Jimmy Choo