Jimmy Choo unveils Spring 2026 Men's campaign

Jimmy Choo unveils its Spring 2026 men’s campaign, featuring a trio of cultural creators, each representing a unique dialogue between craft, creativity and personal style.

Shot on location in Japan, the campaign celebrates individuality and the intersection of style and making. These creators embody the spirit of the Jimmy Choo man: discerning, expressive, and rooted in appreciation of materiality. Through a series of still images and videos, each speaks to his personal style, reverence for craftsmanship and creative process, revealing how creativity and craft continually influence one another.

Among the featured Creators is Motofumi “Poggy” Kogi, wearing the ROWAN BROGUE DERBY. A globally recognised fashion curator and founder of Dear Boro, Poggy blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary culture, finding beauty in imperfection and balance in innovation. His perspective has shaped the collection itself, formalising his role as Style Curator working collaboratively with Sandra Choi on the men’s proposition at Jimmy Choo.

Devon Turnbull, known under his creative pseudonym OJAS, appears wearing the BUFF FRINGE LOAFER. The Brooklyn-based artist and audio engineer has cultivated a devoted following around his handmade audio systems; sculptural works of functional art that explore the emotional essence of music. His practice spans fashion, streetwear, fine art and sound, mirroring the collection’s pursuit of multidisciplinary craftsmanship and individuality.

Teppei Kojima, founder of TRADMAN’S BONSAI, wears the ROWAN DERBY BOOT. A bonsai producer and artisan, Kojima brings the philosophy of “tradition as a series of innovations” to life, reinterpreting the centuries-old art of bonsai for a new generation. His meticulous approach bridges heritage and reinvention, aligning with the season’s focus on timeless forms made modern.

The campaign sets the tone for the Spring 2026 collection: enduring yet dynamic, polished yet instinctive. Classic men’s silhouettes are reimagined through a modern lens, embracing twists on the traditional. Textural interplay, innovative finishes, and contemporary proportions define the season’s visual language; these are pieces that feel as effortless as they are exacting.

“This Jimmy Choo menswear collection is a celebration of the soul of the brand - our roots in craft, and our role in shaping contemporary culture. I wanted a wardrobe for men that combines tradition with the now, pieces shaped by the artisan hands and construction expertise that characterises Jimmy Choo, but with these classic men’s styles twisted. Through my continuous conversations with Poggy the collections perspective is further enhanced to feel totally in the here and now. It is heritage, updated.” Sandra Choi, Creative Director

Reflecting the collaboration between Choi and Poggy, the collection evolves a shared vision for contemporary menswear rooted in craftsmanship, culture and individuality. The result is a refined fusion of traditional British shoemaking and Japanese sartorial sensibility, honouring heritage while embracing modern clarity.

“When Jimmy Choo first launched their men’s line, I was involved in buying the collection, in my previous role as a buyer. In 2021, I had the opportunity to collaborate with Jimmy Choo again alongside the artist, Eric Haze, and now I’m truly delighted to be involved more fully as the men’s Style Curator. I’ve always loved taking classic men’s styles and adding a playful twist. Together with Sandra and her team, I’m excited to help shape the new vision for the men’s collections.” Poggy

In accessories, the BAR HOLDALL, first introduced for Winter 2025, is a spacious carryall in supple soft grain leather or durable nylon. Soft folds expand to increase capacity, creating a silhouette designed for movement and modern living. The BAR VERTICAL TOTE reinterprets a core style with intricate studwork that showcases artisanal precision.

Casual styles further explore the tension between technical innovation and time-honoured craft. The DIAMOND X II features an architectural sole, while the DIAMOND FLEX debuts a collapsible heel for effortless wear. The SHENTON ESPADRILLE and COVE SANDAL, both handcrafted in Spain, fuse heritage craft with material innovation.

A study in contrasts - tradition and innovation, precision and ease - Spring 2026 celebrates the tenets of timeless design while subtly transforming them with renewed relevance. The campaign’s Creators bring this ethos to life, revealing craft not as a static discipline, but a living, personal and continually evolving expression.