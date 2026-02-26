Jimmy Choo unveils 'The Rules of Engagement' bridal campaign starring Gabbriette

Confident, instinctive, and fiercely individual, Gabbriette - who is preparing for her own wedding later this year - brings a powerful sense of magnetism and realism to the narrative, grounding bridal style in self-expression and joy rather than traditional expectation. Video is used to bring the campaign to life and highlight Gabbriette's playful personality. The Rules of Engagement is a tongue-in-cheek list of Gabbriette's seven guiding principles on wedding etiquette. From styling tips "one pair of shoes is never enough" - to the true meaning of the big day - "this is about love, and looking hot, but mainly about love" - Gabbriette is the definition of the modern bride.

Shot by photographer/director Mark Kean and styled by Vanessa Coyle, each look captures Gabbriette’s distinctive personal style, whilst remaining infinitely feminine. The campaign features new styles from the 2026 Bridal Collection alongside house signatures in a series of arresting and striking images.

Credits: Jimmy Choo

The Bridal Collection 2026

Symbols of purity, love and new beginnings, pearls have long been synonymous with Jimmy Choo, particularly the Bridal Collection. The SACORA is statement sandal embellished with approximately1,969 pearl details, while the AURELIE fuses pearl and crystal accents with romantic lace. House signatures also feature, including the SAEDA pump, defined by an elegant anklet, and the entirely embellished AZIA; finished with approximately 5,453 stones.

New bridal styles include the FAIZ pump, which explores the feminine and sculptural nature of lace, while the FAYA – a red satin pump finished with a grosgrain bow and a JC Monogram “seal” - is evocative of love letters from a bygone era. Iconic accessories complete the Modern Bride’s wedding wardrobe; the BON BON bag is presented in both ivory satin and playful pearl embellishments. These versatile pieces are crafted to be worn, remembered, and treasured long after the big day.