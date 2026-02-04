Jonathan Anderson’s Dior creations for Valentine’s Day.

Dior presents a selection of pieces by Jonathan Anderson for Valentine’s Day. Echoing the Spring-Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, these creations celebrate love through original motifs, spotlighting the House’s expertise and heritage.

Credits: Dior

Inspired by an 18th-century emblem, the delicately floral Revolution Flowers print flourishes on the Dior Book Tote, Saddle and Lady Dior bags – with matching “D, I, O, R” charms –, complemented by small leather goods. Silk scarves and Mitzahs are also dressed in these refined designs and presented in shades of blue and pink – a tribute to French textile art.

Credits: Dior

The romantic Doves & Roses sketches – in homage to the 1956 Pastorale dress – reveal plumetis in the form of roses and doves, notably embroidered on a white Lady Dior and a light blue Lady D-Joy.

Jewelry – including the Tribales – and the Saltwind sneakers are also embellished with these bucolic details. Like a poetic garden, the Floral Heart motif is distinguished on silk squares, while the emblematic Medallion adopts a rosy flush on the Dior Book Tote, as does its bow on the Saddle.

Credits: Dior

Objects of desire envisioned as tender declarations.