JOOP! JEANS: Trend Report Fall/Winter 2023/24

JOOP! JEANS take the next step towards casualness and authenticity in the Fall/Winterbcollection 2023/24. Exuding laid-back confidence, the rocky elements of the '90s are given a trendy new twist. Checks, washes, natural destroyed effects and natural fabrics set the pace. Like coincidental-looking yet carefully crafted layering to create a harmonious overall style. Typical brand details bring a sense of depth and authenticity. The fits are casual, but not oversized.

Fabrics are soft, cosy and comfortable in warm wool. Shearling meets nylon for a cool touch. Modern brushed fabrics join rustic garment-dyed fabrics and dynamic crinkled looks on nylon to dominate the outerwear. Mixed quilting captivates the eye.

The logo theme takes on a more subtle look and also appears as lettering in an all-over flock print. Innovative 3D jacquards bring depth and cosiness. Urban camouflage prints and jacquards run through all product groups.

The shadow fog print, a kind of dégradé colour shading, is guaranteed to turn heads as a seasonal collection theme print with an abstract mountain silhouette on shirts and jersey as well as the knitwear range as jacquard.

The JOOP! JEANS denim sees washes become a key design element: garment-dyed and acid washes are especially prominent in the knitwear and jersey ranges, adding casual touches that enliven the collection. Combined individually, the pieces create an exciting overall look in the fashionable layering trend. Nevertheless, the striking JOOP! design details still make sure that each individual piece is an authentic eye-catcher in its own right.

Picture: JOOP JEANS!, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

COLOURS

The JOOP! colour scheme for autumn/winter 2023/24 encompasses cool to warm, subtle to bold, creating deliberate and captivating contrasts that bring fashion to the fore. Light beige and brown shades form the base tones and are teamed with cream for a gentle contrast or with earthy rust brown for a bold effect. In the following delivery instalment, the JOOP! CI colours navy and white are accompanied by an intense, fresh cobalt blue and deep Bordeaux. Muted olive and striking green shades bring a daring, masculine touch. The classic black-and-white combo is invigorated with vibrant, energetic red. This delivery instalment also features nuances of grey that create gentle transitions and a harmonious overall image.

COLLECTION

In the hugely successful JOOP! JEANS DENIM NOS range, the autumn/winter 2023/24 collection heralds the arrival of new washes and fabrics, each of which makes its own mark in an individual shade. The sturdy and rustic authentic-look rigid denims are a key trend with a slightly wider leg in 100% cotton without elastane.

The JOOP! JEANS denim models are available in the three fits modern, slim and loose. The eye-catching back labels play with seasonal colours. Authentic washes, destroyed effects, detailed interiors and stretch add character and comfort.

Trousers focus on the modern and slim fits. Jogging pants are the new basic. Whether plain, checked or with a minimalistic pattern, plain jersey is a key component of the collection. The masculine cargo is on trend, too, and emphasises the collection's more casual look. Intricate design details and interiors bring individuality with themed floral, logo and checked prints.

Sports jackets are cool companions, especially the contemporary outdoor models, 2-in-1 hybrids with hoodie and sporty stand-up collar styles in fabric blends. Styles with contrasting knitted sleeves and collars and woolly, washed looks in minimalistic herringbone designs bring new flair. Jersey features all-over tone-on-tone camouflage prints. Wool looks and overdyed cotton feature on shirt jackets.

Picture: JOOP JEANS!, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Waistcoats are dominated by outdoor gilets with sustainable, recycled filling and lightweight designs.

Shirts go grunge in various checked designs. Straight-cut shirt jackets with more volume and patch pockets are perfect for layering. Mini and maxi flower and camo prints. Cord and other structured fabrics cater for eye-catching fashion styles. Flannel or soft-touch fabrics also play a dominant role. The classic denim shirt goes treated and super-casual. Padded quilted denim shirts hit the fashion high notes.

Jesery meets the '90s. Hoodies play a key role. Logos go seasonal and subtle in a tone-ontone look with all-over flock print. Tracksuits are mixed with nylon. Three-dimensional structures and jacquards with lots of new features are on point this season.

The knitwear for autumn/winter 2023/24 becomes a highlight and success guarantee in one. Cotton knits with garment dyes and acid-wash effects take care of the casual factor. Hybrids go for contemporary combos with boiled wool looks in contrast to ribs. Jacquards reveal striking new weaves with blended checks joining themed prints to turn heads. Intarsia pullovers in themed designs are guaranteed eye-catchers.

OUTERWEAR & LEATHER JACKETS

In the outdoor segment, it's all about seriously cool fabrics – super-light non-down jackets, functional parkas, college styles with knitted trims and non-down blousons with contrasting sleeves.

Fabric blends and various quilting designs are strong contenders. Light nylon, structured nylon, cotton nylon, wool, wool blends and shearling are this season's hottest fabrics. With subtle logos, teddy lining and text prints on the inside, the details promise not to go unnoticed. Light non-down jackets and casual parkas are the perfect mid-season pieces. Shearling and cord contrasts lend the styles a rustic, masculine touch.

We support sustainability by renouncing real down and instead opting for the use of highly functional, recycled, alternative fillings, such as Repreve®.

Picture: JOOP JEANS!, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Coats represent a new product group in the JOOP! JEANS collection. They are offered in two looks, both of which are casual and loosely structured. Laid-back width unites with modern lapels or car-coat collars to assume centre stage.

With the leather jackets, JOOP! JEANS impresses with modern styles and a large variety the textile jacket look is reproduced on leather. Modern biker designs with quilted details, clean lambskin jackets with shearling body and open edges, biker jackets with rocky rivet details, light leather quilted jackets in sporty lamb nappa, padded hooded jackets with diamond quilting and jackets with treated and worn-out effects form a strong-selling basis for the modern rock look.

ACCESSORIES

The accessories section is dominated by the scarf. The JOOP! JEANS logo features in various facets. Checks join the logo for an updated twist. Wool blends, brushed viscose and bouclé are soft, warm and cosy. Casual caps complete the range. Denim is teamed with masculine belts in washed or treated leather. Authentic belts match the JOOP! JEANS camo themed print.