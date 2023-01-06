JOOP! MENSWEAR: Trend Report Fall/Winter 2023/24

INSPIRATION JOOP! LOVES PARIS

Practically no other city in the world has the same magical allure as the French capital. Under the motto 'JOOP! loves Paris', JOOP! unveils a new collection for autumn/winter 2023/24 that embodies the legendary Parisian chic intertwined with inspiring styles and vibes from all over the globe.

The city of love, fashion, art and culinary delights pulsates with exciting contrasts. It unites the past and the present, tradition and modernity and embraces the challenges of tomorrow. A deep conviction that is firmly anchored in the JOOP! brand DNA.

The new JOOP! Menswear collection reveals a thrilling synthesis of classic tailoring and modern fashion, of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary innovation. The love and passion of the JOOP! designers unite with a meticulous eye for detail, flair for trends and a firm commitment to modern clothing to transform every garment into something special, inviting the JOOP! man to rediscover himself and his style again and again.

JOOP!

JOOP! continues the modern approach and urban character of previous collections with even more emphasis on passion for detail and cosmopolitan flair. The JOOP! Menswear unites contemporary elegance with optimistic savoir vivre. In times of ever-increasing dynamism, the desire for orientation and identification is growing alongside a yearning for more individuality and freedom. The collection answers this with its clear brand language and creative diversity that invites individual combinations. Quality of life stands at the fore, with fashion as a means of expressing and embracing it. Special moments are celebrated, nurturing a sense of togetherness that inspires and motivates. JOOP! wants to serve as an anchor here, adding unforgettable accents.

The perfect fit, the diversity of the looks and the pronounced sporty, urban character of the collection are distinguishing features. The silhouette plays with contrasts, juxtaposing casual cuts with sharp, precise tailoring.

In terms of sustainability, winter 2023 sees the exclusive use of mulesing-free wool in the knitwear basics and its predominant use in the collection as a whole. In outerwear, down is replaced completely by high-quality recycled fillings. As a member of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), every JOOP! wool item is certified accordingly.

Picture: JOOP!, Men FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

COLOURS

The JOOP! colour scheme for autumn/winter 2023/24 encompasses cool to warm, subtle to bold, creating deliberate and captivating contrasts that bring fashion to the fore.

Light beige and brown shades form the base tones and are teamed with cream for a gentle contrast or with earthy rust brown for a bold effect. In the following delivery instalment, the JOOP! CI colours navy and white are accompanied by an intense, fresh cobalt blue and deep Bordeaux. Muted olive and striking green shades bring a daring, masculine touch. The classic black-and-white combo is invigorated with vibrant, energetic red. This delivery instalment also features nuances of grey that create gentle transitions and a harmonious overall image.

READY TO WEAR

When it comes to suits, the motto is 'Back to Classics'! After the domination of laid-back styles and casualwear, the suit is ready to step into the limelight once again, and takes on classic, elegant looks and contemporary, modern twists. With fits ranging from modern to slim and extra-slim, we have the entire portfolio of cuts covered. Elastane content and jersey styles place the emphasis on comfort. In keeping with the season, warm wool fabrics, flannel and glen plaid are used. Much of the range is available as modules and can be replenished.

The JOOP! suit range also offers a wide range of garments for celebrations, events and parties. The 'JOOP! Dare It' Wedding collection, stands in the spotlight and is now also firmly anchored in the winter range. Soft cream and brown shades join classic colours like navy and fresh blues. In terms of fabric, slightly napped wools and wool blends take on an all-season character and elegant sheen. Logo and branding add subtle detailing to exclusive jacquard, especially on gilets and accessories. Together with ready-to-wear pieces, highlights are created to bring special elegance to wedding outfits. Matching shirts complete the outfit. The tuxedos in the JOOP! Evening collection modular concept are perfect for (wedding) parties. Fine wool fabrics with elastane promise comfort and freedom of movement.

The JOOP! rolling circle (split suit) presents stand-up collar jackets, regular blazers and panel jackets teamed with chino cuts, jogging pants and modern pleated designs in the same fabric. All styles can be combined with each other or worn separately, thus defining the modern business look or contemporary casual wardrobe.

Picture: JOOP!, Men FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

In the jacket range, two-in-one multifunctional styles play a key role. Zip-out trims with coarse-knit collars, waistcoat looks and hoodie trims are on trend. From jersey fabrics and checked wool blends with micro designs all the way to voluminous, ultra-light knits, it's all about casualness and comfort. Textured fabrics feel wonderfully warm and cosy to touch. Stand-up collars and college styles are casual everyday companions and offer a modern counterpart to the classics.

Trousers also take on a more classic interpretation. Chinos with modern pleated designs head the range. Jogging pants remain an indispensable must-have. Jersey fabrics and stretchy elastane blends highlight the sporty, comfortable casual look. On-trend materials are cord and overdyed cotton. Concerning patterns, plain and micro designs dominate. Men who want to be at the forefront of fashion wear the straight-cut fit with wide leg.

Four main groups dominate the shirts: business shirts, technical dynamic shirts with stretch and jersey, washed shirts and trendy shirt jackets.

Like the suit, shirts are also making a comeback. Alongside tone-on-tone plain structures and minimal designs, wintry floral and graphic prints are on the up. Sportiness and comfort are also key considerations – casual shirt jackets as modern all-rounders and dynamic shirts in comfortable tricot call the shots. Washed shirts with brushed looks and prints in flannel and cord are true trendsetters.

OUTERWEAR AND LEATHER JACKETS

The coats go for tailoring with a modern twist this season voluminous wool coats with wide lapels, new classics and ultra-light models characterise the collection.

Fine wools appear in new designs. Classic patterns like herringbone, checks and diagonal stripes are modernised with a bright colour scheme. Textured, napped and fluffy fabrics emphasise the cosy factor. Long winter parkas with technical details like welded seams and long, ultra-light, non-down coats speak to the mood of the times.

The jackets impress with their wide diversity of models, which also highlights the relevance of this product group. Technical designs echo the design's sporty character Mid-season models like wool and nylon blousons also become indoor-friendly. Quilted jackets reveal a new twist on quilting. The typical JOOP! DNA is reflected in the fabric blend with contrasting outer fabrics.

Shiny nylon echos the collection's contemporary commitment. Striking JOOP! details like high-quality trims lend the pieces their extra-special look. JOOP! opts for sustainable, recycled, down-free fillings such as Repreve®, which offers the same functionality as down. Leather jackets range from sporty biker jackets, soft lambskin blousons and light quilted jackets to masculine aviator styles with lambskin collars.

Picture: JOOP!, Men FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

JERSEY

The JOOP! logo as lettering and the JOOP! design mark, the legendary cornflower, have proven to be a sales guarantee in previous collections. In the new collection, the logo takes on an elegant, tone-on-tone look. Alongside water-based prints, cosy flock prints are a seasonal eye-catcher. Even after the pandemic, a modern JOOP! tracksuit remains an indispensable basic. Technical fabrics, material blends with nylon and soft jerseys with an attractive sheen are undisputed trendsetters. Peruvian pima cotton remains a high-quality component of the basics collection.

KNITWEAR

Knitwear moves into the limelight with a stronger, more fashionable focus. Flat and coarse knits and wool and cotton blends are joined by a wide range of eye-catching, high-quality styles. The basics are made exclusively of mulesing-free, animal-friendly, sustainable wool. Fine merino fabrics exude luxury and feel wonderful against the skin. Hybrids with nylon blends create an exciting bridge to other product groups. Innovative cable-knit patterns in mouliné yarns and head-turning jacquards are also en vogue.

DENIM

In the Denim product segment, JOOP! continues with the most popular modern and slim fits, complemented by a slightly wider fit. Labelling receives a fashionable update and stands out from the competition with back labels in individual colours, fabrics and surfaces; pocket lining is taken to another level with printed logos. Super-clean looks with no destroyed effects and comfortable stretch content bring fabrics up to date with a high-quality look. The NOS range remains faithful and is constantly available.

LOUNGE-, SLEEP- & UNDERWEAR

In this segment, JOOP! presents a wide NOS programme. Seasonal colours add an air of modernity. The tech wool tracksuit is a new addition and combines top comfort with soft lightness. When it comes to underwear, JOOP! adds seasonal colours and trendy styles to the NOS range.

ACCESSORIES

The concept of accessories is interpreted in a wide variety of ways. The JOOP! logo scarf is a beloved brand ambassador and functional trendsetter that makes the perfect gift. Wool blends and super-soft brushed viscose highlight the feel-good character. The woollen caps present the embroidered logo designs. Gloves come in all variations classic in leather and trendy and practical in a leather and knit blend. Biker gloves with quilted seams are the highlight. Concerning belts, the wide NOS range is enhanced with trendy basics, fashionable eye-catchers with embossed logo and rivets and masculine buckles.