JOOR's Spring 2025 Report Highlights Top Luxury Fashion Trends

Confirming its position as the fashion industry’s leading digital wholesale management ecosystem, JOOR has released its latest bi-annual fully shoppable women’s trend report, On Trend: Women’s Spring 2025.

Collating insights from the runways of JOOR’s broad client base of luxury brands which showed their collections at the New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, JOOR has identified six key trends to be buying into for SS25:

Pretty Pastels

Sheer Elegance

Bold Black & White

Sculptural Silhouettes

Fringe Benefits

Micro Minis

JOOR’s vast global network of over 14,000 brands and 650,000 buyers places the platform at the heart of the fashion wholesale market and provides unparalleled visibility to identify the key runway trends of the season. JOOR is uniquely positioned to make these insights actionable by enabling buyers to directly shop these prominent trends from the collections of leading designers and the industry’s most promising new talent on JOOR. The On Trend: Women’s Spring 2025 shoppable experience debuts on JOOR Passport on Tuesday 15th October.

Amanda McCormick Bacal, SVP of Marketing at JOOR, said, “JOOR understands the complexity for retailers of navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of global fashion trends, and we are uniquely positioned to both identify the key style statements of the season as well as curate an indispensable resource for buyers to shop these trends, ensuring they are well represented in their stores’ assortments.”

Published bi-annually, the fully shoppable On Trend report is eagerly anticipated by JOOR’s network of over 650,000 curated fashion buyers from the world’s leading fashion stores, as it offers unique trend insights from the runways of JOOR’s clients - including Loewe, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Chloé, Khaite, Vivienne Westwood and Dries Van Noten, among others - and matches those trends with relevant styles from JOOR’s wider ecosystem of fashion brands.

Hosted concurrently and fully complementary to the On Trend shoppable trend report is the ‘JOOR X Fashion Month’ Passport show. Running for two months from 5th September, the JOOR X Fashion Month Passport show features more than 70 brands participating in the official fashion week calendars from New York, London, Milan and Paris, curating the entire SS25 fashion season into a single user-friendly digital destination.

Now in its second iteration, the JOOR X Fashion Month Passport show continues to extend its success by outperforming benchmarks. When comparing the first four weeks of JOOR X FashionMonth Spring 2025 to the average four-week performance of JOOR Passport digital exhibitions in 2023:

Number of orders placed is +73%

Wholesale transaction volume is +258%

To date, JOOR Passport has hosted over 95 digital fashion events, drawing the interest of nearly 500k event visitors from 172 countries and driving sales of nearly 1 million products.