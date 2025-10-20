JOOR’s Spring 2026 ‘On Trend’ report invites luxury fashion retailers to buy into the hottest trends of the catwalk season

On the heels of the SS26 designer womenswear collections shown in New York, London, Milan and Paris, JOOR invites luxury buyers to shop from six of the strongest Spring 2026 trends exclusively through JOOR Passport.

Today, JOOR releases its fully shoppable women’s trend report, On Trend: Women’s Spring 2026. In addition to identifying the hottest SS26 runway trends, this report also enables luxury fashion retailers to click through and order styles reflective of these trends via JOOR’s extensive global network of fashion brands.

The six main trends identified by JOOR for buyers to back for SS26 are:

Crayon Colors

Spring Leather

Strong Shoulder

Feathery Fantasy

New Boudoir

3D Blooms

Published bi-annually, JOOR’s shoppable On Trend report has become an indispensable buying guide and resource for JOOR’s community of over 675,000 buyers from the world’s leading fashion stores. The latest JOOR report offers unique trend insights from JOOR’s clients – including Versace, Celine, Loewe and Schiaparelli, among others – matched with relevant styles from JOOR’s wider ecosystem of fashion brands which are shoppable through JOOR Passport.

Amanda McCormick Bacal, SVP of Marketing at JOOR, said, “One of the most anticipated womenswear seasons in years, the Spring 2026 shows saw exciting designer debuts alongside a reimagining of house rules from many well-established labels. Given JOOR’s extensive global network of luxury brands, we have a unique vantage point from which to identify the most important trends of the season and offer an unrivaled opportunity for retailers to add these key style statements to their SS26 assortments. Whether you see your customers embracing vibrant ‘80s crayon colors, the latest looks in leather, or a strong-shouldered silhouette, JOOR provides seamless access to these essential styles.”

Debuting on JOOR Passport on Thursday 16th October, the On Trend: Women’s Spring 2026 shoppable experience enables buyers to directly shop these prominent fashion trends from the collections of established power brands as well as upcoming new talent featured on JOOR. From vivid colors, high-shine leather, and dramatic shoulders to the feminine glamour of appliqué florals, feathery textures and layered lingerie-inspired looks, this season offers fashion buyers many exciting and consumer-friendly styles.

