Jordy Arthur: the daisy bra goes couture

The daisy bra turns 30, and Marie Jo is celebrating in style. To mark the occasion, the brand teamed up with Belgian fashion designer Jordy Arthur for an exclusive couture collaboration: a one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of the archival daisy corset. The result is both a love letter to three decades of iconic design, and a showcase of what fashion can do.

A match made in fashion heaven

Jordy Arthur is a Hasselt-born fashion designer. Known for his joyful approach to design, Jordy has collaborated with top fashion and lifestyle brands around the world. His work is bold, fun and expressive: a spirit that perfectly matches the playful confidence of the daisy bra.

Credits: Jordy Arthur

From atelier to avant-garde

With this brand-new collaboration, Jordy Arthur’s creative vision meets the savoir-faire of the Marie Jo atelier in Schellebelle. Together, they reimagined the daisy corset as an exclusive couture creation. The piece honours three decades of iconic Avero design while showcasing the skill and innovation that will define its future.

The dress is also designed with versatility in mind and can be styled in multiple ways: with or without the tulle skirt, depending on the desired look - from sculptural statement to more understated elegance.

Credits: Jordy Arthur

The design makes intensive use of signature bra straps and clips, subtle references to the origins of the piece. And for those who look closely, a surprising detail reveals itself: almost inception-like, an Avero flower reappears on the inside of the dress - a nod to the iconic design where it all began.