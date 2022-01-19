JOST AW22 Collection

Vibrant colors, rich materials and sleek silhouettes showcase a strong, modern femininity while radiating the illustrious spirit of the 60's. Coffee brown, elegant taupe, a fresh shade of khaki and a full-bodied burgundy red channel all our autumnal longings. This season it is all about sassy vibes, feminine, functional styles and fashionable statements.

Image: JOST

In line with current trends, we offer a range of new crossbody and hobo styles across all series. Our well-reckoned felt line FARUM has received a preppy facelift. SKARA offers a classy lacquer surface without appearing too dusty, thanks to a cool crinkle effect and sportive, casual styles.

Image: JOST