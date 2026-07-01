Juicy Couture presents its SS27 collection with yacht club, tropical paradise and rebellious spirit themes

Juicy Couture chose the warm and vibrant atmosphere of Naples to present its new spring/summer 2027 collection. The brand hosted an exclusive event at a stunning location on the Campania coastline.

For the spring/summer 2027 season, the brand proposes a collection that celebrates summer as an ode to freedom, seduction and playfulness. True to its Y2K, glam and irresistibly pop DNA, Juicy Couture constructs a narrative rich in contrasts and inspirations. These include chic nautical aesthetics; mermaidcore charm; the sophisticated atmosphere of the Riviera; and the rock attitude of denim.

The new SS27 collection includes apparel, denim, beachwear, nightwear, lingerie, accessories and bags, creating a wardrobe for every moment of the season. The result is a versatile and recognisable offering. Feminine silhouettes, jewelled details, iconic logos, textured finishes and playful accents reinterpret Juicy Couture's stylistic heritage with a contemporary spirit.

One of the season's main themes is AHOY, JUICY!, a nautical vision with a bold and ironic character. The collection invites you to set sail into a summer defined by heritage crests, rope details, anchor charms and yacht club imagery. This maritime charm is enhanced with subtle pirate accents, transforming navy elegance into an adventurous and irreverent narrative. The palette features timeless shades like navy blue and cream, brightened by touches of vivid red for a fresh and instantly recognisable aesthetic.

Alongside this nautical theme is SIREN SISTERS, a journey into a dreamlike universe of sun-drenched beaches, tropical waters and mythological atmospheres. Iridescent shimmers, pearlescent details, abstract animal prints and fluid silhouettes create a summer fantasy where Y2K style meets the magnetic charm of mermaidcore. This represents a luminous and sensual femininity, designed for those who see summer as a time for escapism, desire and transformation.

Credits: Juicy Couture

The collection also explores a more sophisticated aesthetic with RIVIERA READY, a capsule celebrating feminine elegance and the holiday wardrobe. Timeless luxury details, vibrant colours and classic silhouettes create a chic and refined offering. It is perfect for resort days, seaside aperitifs and summer evenings. The Riviera style is reinterpreted with Juicy Couture's playful attitude, combining charm, effortlessness and a touch of glamorous nostalgia. Denim also plays a central role as a key element of the SS27 collection.

The Juicy Couture Jeans line reinterprets the wardrobe with low-rise flared trousers, capris, miniskirts, shorts, jackets and sparkling details. Light washes, vintage finishes, crest embroidery and decorative accents transform denim into a bold and feminine style statement, balancing tradition with a contemporary spirit.

In accessories, particularly bags, the season introduces another theme: STARDUST DENIM. Inspired by the Juicy Couture denim line, this range expresses a rebellious and irreverent spirit, reinterpreted through a strong aesthetic. Washed-out denim is combined with oversized pendants, iconic studs and gunmetal finishes. This creates bags with a rock and retro style that are bold in character yet sophisticated in detail.

The beachwear collection completes the summer narrative with bikinis, swimsuits and cover-ups designed to flatter the body. These feature feminine cuts, pendant details, ruffles, prints and bright logos. Finally, the nightwear and lingerie range also reflects the brand's spirit. It includes coordinated sets, cotton garments, lace trims, playful patterns and iconic details, bringing the Juicy Couture aesthetic to the day's most intimate and relaxed moments.

With SS27, Juicy Couture delivers a multifaceted collection with a strong identity, blending glamour, Y2K nostalgia and a contemporary spirit. Featuring nautical references, mermaid-inspired elements, Riviera elegance and rebellious denim, the Juicy Couture summer is an invitation to self-expression. It encourages freedom, confidence and a bold, luminous and always slightly provocative femininity.

Credits: Juicy Couture