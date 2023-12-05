JUST Consultancies Partners with Marshall Artist to Represent the Brand in Southern UK

JUST Consultancies and Marshall Artist are excited to announce that for FW24 the agency will be representing the brand for the Southern half of the United Kingdom. The collection will be shown from JUST’s head office off East London’s Brick Lane from December 10th, 2023 as well as at pop-up showrooms in the South West.

The brand is currently stocked in the likes of, ASOS, Scotts, Mainline, EQVVS, Pilot, Terraces & 80s Casuals and a number of other independents across the United Kingdom.

Juls Dawson, Managing Director of JUST Consultancies says of the new partnership, “With the Marshall Artist team based in Manchester the opportunity for growth in South is one full of potential which the dedicated focus which our team, showroom location and reach provides. The brands sits in perfectly with our existing brand mix of Fila, Ed Hardy, Nicce and a couple of other upcoming new brands getting added to our portfolio in the upcoming months which are to be announced. Genuinely the team are super excited about Marshall Artist coming on board as the product is second to none, timing for the look is perfect and there is definitely a gap in the market as other established collections are over distributed and/or closing down distribution, on constant mark down or becoming uncommercial for consumers and retailers alike with constantly rising prices.”

Marshall Artist Credits: JUST

Ed Quiligotti, Director & Co owner of Marshall Artist says of the appointment, “Juls and I have known and worked together throughout our careers and with the reputation JUST and Marshall Artist have in the market, we see this as the right step for this new chapter and part of our long term vision for our future wholesale strategy for growth with the right partners for the brand in the United Kindgom.”

For almost two decades, Marshall Artist has been maintaining its position as one of the worlds most esteemed product led streetwear brands brands with a distinctive British legacy.