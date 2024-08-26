K-Swiss Forges Powerful Partnership with Andrey Rublev, No. 6 Tennis Player in the World

K-Swiss, the American tennis heritage brand and a leader of California style – on and off the court – inked a multi-year deal with the current No. 6 tennis player in the world, Andrey Rublev.

The twenty-six-year-old Olympic gold medalist has won 16 ATP singles titles to date, most recently at the Mutua Madrid Open in May 2024, his second Masters 1000 title. In 2021, he won the Davis Cup with Team Russia.

"I am incredibly excited to be partnering with a global brand like K-Swiss. I admire what the brand stands for and have been impressed with the team’s dedication and vision. I am grateful and thrilled to see our collaboration with my own brand, Rublo, bringing it to the next level. I couldn't imagine a better partner to join forces with, and I look forward to being part of the K-Swiss family."

A sentimental favorite for many tennis fans, K-Swiss is thrilled to partner with Rublev and continue K-Swiss’ legacy of having a roster of exceptional tennis players. The tennis footwear brand and Rublev organically forged their relationship due to K-Swiss’ innovative approach, and their values align perfectly with Andrey's own vision and ambitions.

“This partnership with Andrey Rublev shows our commitment to the sport of tennis as the north star of the K-Swiss brand, and our growing strength as a leader of the category. Andrey will be wearing our Free Motion apparel and Hypercourt Pinnacle shoes this week that will be introduced in early 2025. A player of his caliber will provide a perfect platform for the performance innovation we have in our product pipeline,” said CEO, KSGB Global Brands Victor Yang.

Both Rublev and K-Swiss are driven by their entrepreneurial spirit and their competitive nature that cemented their footprint in the tennis industry. However, K-Swiss and Rublev are more than their tennis legacies. In 2023, Andrey launched his own clothing brand, "Rublo." The first collection to go on sale, "Play for the Kids," raised over $150,000 in less than two months. These funds were distributed through the Andrey Rublev Foundation, which aims to provide essential resources and support to children around the world who are struggling with critical illnesses.

During their partnership, K-Swiss and Rublev will release a K-Swiss x Rublo capsule collection of apparel and a limited-edition performance sneaker honoring their powerful relationship as leaders in tennis, while elevating both brands. Creating a supportive, cutting-edge tennis sneaker, the collection is designed to elevate your performance while exuding effortless style on and off the court.

Together, K-Swiss and Rublev are dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players and want this same inspiration and energy to translate on and off the court.