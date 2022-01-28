KangaROOS Chinese New Year FW22 Collection

The Chinese New Year takes place from January 31st to February 15th. It's a festival-like get together with the family. Following the traditional signs of the zodiac, the year of the Tiger will be celebrated in 2022. A total of 12 characters determine a cycle. KangaROOS celebrates Chinese New Year for the second time with the CNY2 - of course Made in Germany! The sneaker was kept in red/gold again, because in China - according to mythological imagination - these colors serve as a helper to drive away an annually returning, man-eating monster - so you can also fight potential evil with this sneaker. The upper of this gem was made from a combination of calf suede and calf nubuck, mesh and also recycled PET material. The insole of this handcrafted model in Münchweiler is not only breathable, but also antibacterial, moisture-absorbing and recyclable.

Promotion Read more about KangaROOS on their brandpage