KangaROOS' new *Kord* line

KangaROO’s Traditions Pack which started with the *Denim* two weeks ago has a new member, the *Kord*. The sneaker will be available from Saturday, November 20th, at the following stores and online.

43einhalb / Acribik / AFEW / Allike / Alte Schule / Asphaltgold / Bijsmaak / Chmielna 20 / Egotrips / Footshop / Gloryhole / Hanon / HHV / Lace Up / Mainsource / Outback / Overkill / Schrittmacher / SneakAvenue / Sneakerbaas / Sneakerstudio / Steffl 6th Floor / Street / Suppa

Image: KangaROOS

Background

Brisbane Moss have been producing handcrafted cord fabrics of the finest quality in Lancashire in North West England since the mid 19th century. As in the shoe manufactory Hummel & Hummel, Brisbane Moss attaches great importance to sustainable production, which is why all fabrics comply with the Oeko-Tex Standard 100.

For the first time ever, KangaROOS has dedicated itself to a partner who produces the materials used for this inline Made in Germany model. The highest quality cotton yarns were used for the project, which are spun on appropriate looms in Lancashire. The cord is processed in Münchweiler and brought to full bloom on this sneaker, the Racer Hybrid.

Image: KangaROOS

In addition to cord, the upper is made of fine suede. The midsole houses the DYNACOIL cushioning system used for the majority of KangaROOS runners.