KangaROOS *Traditions Pack - Coil R2 Tweed*

The Harris Tweed Act of 1993 states that real Harris tweed is an exclusive material made from pure new wool, hand-woven in their homes by the islanders of the Outer Hebrides, i.e. the islets of Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra, which has also been dyed and spun there.

Fortunately, the high quality that is inherent in the fabric from the islands can be perfectly combined with the characteristics of a Made in Germany sneaker from Hummel und Hummel, as consequence a top quality sneaker is almost inevitable. In this case it’s the *Coil R2* that benefits from the finishing of tweed.

Image: KangaROOS

In terms of material, another focus was placed on suede, which, in combination with the tweed, determines the upper. DYNACOIL also resides in the midsole of this sneaker as a cushioning system. .