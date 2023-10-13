Karine Augis at the Flying Solo Store Opening Event in Paris

A thrilling event held during the prestigious Paris Fashion week. The American concept store, Flying Solo NYC, recently opened in the heart of Paris, the City of Light. Situated within the historic confines of La Poste du Louvre, this new retail space opened its doors with a bang! It was the ideal opportunity for showcasing the collaboration of Karine Augis x CharlyHO.

Contemporary harmony

In perfect harmony with the contemporary aesthetics of the Flying Solo store, the brand unveiled her collection along with over 100 other fashion and accessories brands. Adored by fashion enthusiasts, the 'Writing's On The Wall' collection is the result of a creative collaboration between Karine Augis and CharlyHO. Each bag tells a story, inviting visitors to plunge into a world where art, functionality and style meet.

Credits: Karine Augis

Karine Augis' Art Deco-influenced tote bags share a surprising common ground with the world of CharlyHO. Somewhere between Street Art and figurative art, Charly has infused Karine's collection with a vitality and spontaneity that is astonishing. The guests of the evening were able to discover these unique pieces in a relaxed atmosphere filled with creativity, joy and engaging conversations.

Credits: Karine Augis

Available online & in-stores

The brand was delighted to share this wonderful event with all its guests. You can find out more about the "Writing's On The Wall" collection exclusively at Flying Solo Store Paris and online: www.flyingsolo.nyc/fr