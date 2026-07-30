Karl Lagerfeld translates biggest FW26 trends into a modern city wardrobe

This autumn revolves around powerful tailoring, rich textures and timeless silhouettes, with a clear preference for quality over trends. The fashion house Karl Lagerfeld, with its global headquarters in Amsterdam, is responding with an autumn/winter 2026 collection that translates alpine influences into a contemporary, urban wardrobe.

Karl Lagerfeld womenswear FW26

Monochrome shades of black, white, grey and warm beige form the basis of the collection. Faux fur, velvet and soft wool qualities provide extra depth and contrast.

Tailoring remains the starting point. Oversized blazers, sharp shoulders, wide-leg trousers and a perfectly cut jumpsuit create a powerful, feminine look. Iconic classics also receive a modern update. The white shirt, an essential part of the Karl DNA, is reinterpreted with an asymmetrical silhouette, inspired by the tails of a tuxedo.

Credit: KARL LAGERFELD

Faux fur remains one of the key materials of the season. A long coat with a defined waist and oversized accessories immediately sets the tone for a winter wardrobe where volume and elegance go hand in hand. For the evening, Karl Lagerfeld opts for versatility, with luxurious materials such as sequins, taffeta and velvet that bring glamour without sacrificing modernity.

Credit: KARL LAGERFELD

Bag collection FW26

The collection is completed with the architectural K/Autograph bags, which underscore the clean lines of the ready-to-wear.

Credit: KARL LAGERFELD

Karl Lagerfeld menswear FW26

The menswear collection also embraces the shift towards a more understated form of luxury. Streetwear is increasingly making way for modern tailoring. Double-breasted coats, cropped jackets and sharp suits with powerful shoulders give classic tailoring a contemporary update. The result is a wardrobe that perfectly aligns with the biggest menswear trend of FW26: less statement, more precision.