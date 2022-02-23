Keds – a timeless sneaker reinvented

“We exist to support women as they step out in life every day” claims the mission of American footwear brand Keds. Since its founding in 1916, the company, which is owned by Wolverine Worldwide, has been making comfortable and stylish footwear for powerful “women who do”.

Back in the founding year, Keds launched its versatile Champion Sneaker as the first rubber-soled canvas shoe of its kind. The shoes quickly became known as sneakers as Keds advertisement from 1917 suggested that sneakers allowed you to sneak up on unsuspecting friends, which helped bring the word into the mainstream.

More than 100 years later, the Keds Champion Sneaker and its signature silhouette have become truly iconic. It has been worn by influential women including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift throughout the decades. The brand particularly rose in popularity in the 80s after Jennifer Grey wore a pair of white Keds in the film Dirty Dancing in her role as Baby.

Keds today

While the classic white canvas sneakers remained a timeless bestseller, the brand decided to also focus on more fashionable models in bright colours and patterns in the late 90s and early 00s. Keds’ shoe collection has since been expanded from the signature models and now includes everything from classic lace-ups and slip-ons to flatforms, sandals, boots, high-tops and accessories.

For their SS22 collection Keds celebrates nostalgia and takes inspiration from decades past. Shiny metallic finishes and groovy patterns evoke the glamour of New York City in the 1970s, while an energetic palette of bright iridescent nylon, neon hues and leopard print recalls 1980s sportswear and street fashion. The 1990s are represented by a colourful collection of sandals and sneakers with bold neon hues and surfwear influences.

Innovative collaborations

Keds looks back on a series of successful collaborations with well-known brands such as Kate Spade and Alice + Olivia. Recently, the sneaker company has been partnering with IMG and New York Fashion Week: The Shows, being named the “Official Sole of NYFW”.

The first exclusive NYFW collaboration happened with L.A. based label Maisie Wilen. Keds collaborated with designer Maisie Schloss, who was named a womenswear designer at Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy before launching her own label, to release an exclusive 5-piece collection inspired by the textiles and prints that Masie is well known for. The limited-edition collection featuring euphoric prints and statement studs debuted at her recent NYFW holographic presentation and will be available later this year.

For New York Fashion Week in fall 2022, Keds will introduce another shoe collection with a designer from the CFDA, Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Picture: Keds and Maisie Wilen collaboration, courtesy of the brand

