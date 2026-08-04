Keeping it loose: Levi's launches new campaign with Rosé and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

US denim brand Levi's has launched a new campaign, 'Keep it Loose', fronting the pop star Rosé and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, according to a press release. The campaign centres on 'Loose Prep', a trend within the brand's autumn/winter 2026 collection that reworks preppy classics with looser silhouettes and relaxed proportions.

Rosé and Gilgeous-Alexander styled the Loose Prep pieces themselves. According to the brand, his looks combine the 501 Loose and Baggy Barrel with an MA-1 bomber jacket and an Authentic PO hoodie, while her outfits feature the Loose Taper and Loose Boot alongside a selection of Loose Prep tops, layered and knotted.

Credits: Levi's

The global campaign includes hero films, stills and in-store activations at the brand's flagship stores. Rosé and Gilgeous-Alexander each appear in 30- and 15-second films soundtracked by 'You Gots to Chill' by hip-hop duo EPMD. The campaign was shot on analogue film by British photographer and director Mel Bles, with cinematography by João de Botelho and set design by Spencer Vrooman.

The campaign has been live worldwide since 3 August, across the brand's social media channels, online, in the Levi's app and in Levi's stores.