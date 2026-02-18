Keith Haring x Eastpak: A Cultural Icon Meets Urban Design

Eastpak is proud to announce its latest collection inspired by Keith Haring, a unique set of bags that brings Haring’s iconic artwork to life.

More than a fashion statement, this project honors Haring’s influence on art and culture. Emerging from the subways and streets of New York in the 1980s, his bold and universal visual language broke away from the traditional art spaces, transcending boundaries to make art accessible to everybody. Decades later, that same language continues to inspire generations worldwide, shaping movements and sparking conversations across art, design, and urban culture.

Credits: Keith Haring x Eastpak

In February 2026, Eastpak carries that spirit into a collection that reflects the brand’s commitment to self-expression and urban culture. The collection features Haring’s signature style including his iconic heart artwork, a symbol of positivity and resilience; alongside his “Radiant Baby” work, reflecting universal connectivity and other emblematic symbols that defined his unique artistic voice. These iconic designs come to life across a range of backpacks, tote, accessories, and travel gear.

Credits: Keith Haring x Eastpak

2026 also marks the anniversary of Keith Haring’s legendary Pop Shop, a milestone celebrating a visionary concept that invited people to experience art beyond gallery walls, blurring the boundaries between high art and everyday life. The Keith Haring x Eastpak collection honors that inclusive vision, turning art into bags that everyone can carry.

The Keith Haring x Eastpak collection will be available on February 12th exclusively on Eastpak.com, and through select retailers worldwide as of February 17th, 2026.

About Eastpak

Since 1976, Eastpak has been making bags that inspire people to move. From a manufacturer of military-issue packs and duffels for the US Army to a leading lifestyle brand for people who live, work and play in the city. Since 2000, Eastpak forms a part of the VF portfolio of international brands. We ensure that the same commitment to quality that made Eastpak famous lives on in its range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Eastpak continues to evolve with its loyal fans, and it is still very much the brand that is “Built To Resist”.

About Keith Haring

Keith Haring (1958-1990) was one of the most renowned of the young artists, filmmakers, and performers whose work responded to urban street culture of the 1980s. Inspired by the graffiti artists whose marks covered the city’s subway cars, Haring began to draw in white chalk over the black paper used to cover vacant advertising panels. Not only was Haring was able to reach a large and diverse audience with his subway drawings, but, eventually, the subway became, as Haring said, a “laboratory” for working out his ideas. As early as 1982, Haring began exhibiting in galleries and museums around the world but continued to participate in public projects, including literacy campaigns and anti-AIDS initiatives. Building on earlier impulses to draw on everything from refrigerator doors to vinyl tarpaulins, Haring continued to use a variety of media in order to communicate to a massive audience, essential themes such as birth, death, love and war. In April 1986, Haring opened the Pop Shop, a retail store in Soho selling T-shirts, toys, posters, buttons and magnets bearing his images. Haring considered the shop to be an extension of his work and painted the entire interior of the store in an abstract black on white mural, creating a striking and unique retail environment. The shop was intended to allow people greater access to his work, which was now readily available on products at a low cost.

About Artestar

Artestar is a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing the Keith Haring Studio and many other world-renowned visual artists, estates, and foundations. Artestar conceptualizes and develops some of the world’s most iconic brand partnerships across an array of categories and geographic regions, all while preserving and elevating each artist’s unique legacy. Through strategic planning and thoughtful curation, Artestar powers creative collaborations to make art accessible to everyone.