Let’s get happy!

UK-based underwear and loungewear brand Stripe & Stare and lifestyle brand Kerri Rosenthal are launching a new collaboration just in time for Mother’s Day.

Featuring the bright and happy designs that Kerri Rosenthal is known for, including the drippy heart, with the sustainability and luxurious comfortability that is core to Stripe & Stare, the line consists of knicker boxes, knicker and cami/bralette sets, and t-shirts. Each piece is made of TENCEL TM Modal, a fabric that is sustainably made in Austria from Beechwood Trees. It is three times softer than cotton, and is also 95% biodegradable.

Kerri Rosenthal X Stripe and Stare, courtesy of the brand

Katie Lopes, co-founder of Stripe & Stare says, “We are incredibly excited to be teaming up with Kerri Rosenthal. Her designs are so uplifting and spread joy, something everyone could use right now! We love working with other female led brands and taking Kerri’s gorgeous and joyful prints and combining them with the cool sustainable comfort of Stripe & Stare seems the perfect fit.”

Equally thrilled for the collaboration is Kerri Rosenthal, “I was so excited when the Stripe & Stare team reached out with the idea of a KR x Stripe & Stare knickers and bloomers collection, my heart skipped a beat! I feel like our brands align with happy designs that are not too fancy, but always chic for the young, and young at heart. That is our shared customer and vision and that’s what is going to make this a super amazing collaboration.”

Love, Katie, Nicola & Kerri

Kerri Rosenthal X Stripe and Stare, courtesy of the brand