‘Khaite x Oliver Peoples’: a new vision of modern eyewear

Khaite and Oliver Peoples unveil a new capsule collection of sunglasses and optical frames, bringing together the distinctive identities of both brands through a refined and contemporary approach to eyewear. The collection introduces bold new silhouettes, sculptural proportions and elevated finishes that merge timeless sophistication with a modern edge.

At the heart of the collaboration is Khaite’s signature duality — strength and softness, minimalism and sensuality — translated through the craftsmanship and subtle detailing synonymous with Oliver Peoples. The result is a series of frames that feel both statement-making and understated.

Vintage-inspired influences are reimagined through sleek curves, oversized constructions and sharp architectural lines. From cat-eye shapes to fluid wraparound silhouettes, the collection balances classic references with a distinctly contemporary attitude.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

The palette moves between glossy black, warm honey tones and soft neutrals, complemented by grey and amaretto lenses that add depth and contrast. Thick acetate finishes and sculpted temples further enhance the collection’s sophisticated character.

Subtle design details create a connection to Khaite’s broader accessories universe, echoing the clean lines and modern precision found throughout the brand’s handbag collections. Each frame carries a discreet yet recognizable signature.

Credits: Oliver Peoples

The Khaite x Oliver Peoples collection is available now through Oliver Peoples, Khaite, selected opticians and flagship boutiques worldwide.