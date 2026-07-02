Kick-off in Barcelona: Foot Locker and adidas host The Block Cup

US footwear retailer Foot Locker and German sportswear brand adidas have staged 'The Block Cup', a football and culture event in Barcelona, according to a press release. Held on 1 July at the Play Now Barcelona space, the event was created with Afrobrunch, a cultural platform that has supported the Afro community in Spain since 2022.

The centrepiece was a four-a-side football tournament featuring eight teams led by collectives from the city's creative scene, split across men's and women's categories. Alongside the tournament, the event included a music programme with live sets and a showcase, as well as henna and braiding workshops and a barbershop area.

According to Foot Locker and adidas, the event was designed to use sport as a way to bring together communities and creatives from Barcelona's cultural scene.

As part of the initiative, the two brands presented the new adidas Adistar XLG 2.0, a sneaker the companies described as linking sporting heritage with contemporary design.