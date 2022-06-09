Kickers Spring-Summer 22

Kickers was born from a dream – to create a footwear brand for young people. In 1970, at the height of the Flower Power era, the brand founder wanted to design shoes for the jeans-wearing generation!

Since its creation, Kickers has been driven by a desire to defy convention and create its own unique style. Its unapologetic anti-conformist spirit has consistently appealed, and it has forged strong links with the music world by becoming the preferred shoes for artists from David Bowie to Miss Dynamite, Rod Stewart and Roger Daltrey of the Who, and also Liam Gallagher, Jarvis Cocker and the Artic Monkeys, etc..

Endorsed by these legendary artists, Kickers shoes have remained in step with the history of music ever since.

With its Spring Summer 22 collection and “Kickers reveals talents” campaign, Kickers is now affirming its musical DNA and its role as a real talent scout.

By putting the spotlight on tomorrow’s stars, the brand has always had a strong philosophy of looking to the future rather than simply following trends.

Kickers partners with young artists taking their first steps in the music industry to help them realize their wildest creative dreams and musical projects: clips, video-interviews, cover photos, merch, tours, and more!

The collection got music in every fibre paying tribute to all musical genres in an spring – summer 2022 collection spotlighting all its iconic designs!

Colored leather, protruding notched XXL soles, platforms and prints: a complete range which takes its cues from the world of music.