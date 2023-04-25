Kings Of Indigo brings its own unique flavor to the world of denim

Inspired by the minimalism and high-quality Japanese denim craft, and the heritage of American blue jeans, the Kings Of Indigo design team brings its own unique flavor to the world of denim. Kings Of Indigo was founded in Amsterdam in 2011 and restarted in December 2022. They’ve been leading the industry towards change for a decade.

Fall/Winter 23 Denim collection

The fall/winter 2023 collection contains seasonal styles and an ever growing range of Kings Of Indigo classics, pieces that last a lifetime. The seasonal collection consists of recycled materials, natural non-dyed denim and a range of boiled wool styles. At Kings Of Indigo, their jeans production factories are entirely conscious of their impact and make great efforts to use all resources efficiently. This is why their jeans production factories are even collecting rainwater and storing it in siphons for reuse in production. They have made it their mission to lower the water and energy usage as much as possible and source these resources in the most environmentally friendly way possible; through renewal.

Picture: Kings Of Indigo, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Sustainability

Kings Of Indigo’s denim is vegan, with the exception of the styles made from recycled wool. They have stood at the forefront of some great sustainable innovations. From waterless washes to recycled fabrics and biodegradable stretch denim. Sustainability is a popular claim but being truly sustainable requires a holistic approach. It’s not a set of tactics, it’s a state of mind. They want to encourage consumers to passionately engage when buying clothes, to consciously choose high quality items that look good and feel great. The favorites from your closet that last a lifetime. Together, Kings Of Indigo is making change happen. ‘Doing It Right’ is their pledge, to do right by the planet and those they share it with. That means: no humans nor animals harmed, and every garment made with a conscience.

Picture: Kings Of Indigo, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand