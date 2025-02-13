“KitKat Club Berlin is my Safe Place” – #DAMUR

Imagine a place where rules dissolve, where identity is fluid, where fashion isn’t just worn—it’s lived. Last night, #DAMUR transformed the legendary KitKat Club into an immersive runway—a masked affair where boundaries blurred, anonymity thrived, and self-expression took centre stage. This wasn’t just a fashion show. This was a movement. A sanctuary. A night where expectations were left at the door, and what remained was raw, unfiltered individuality.

Sustainable rebellion: More than just a collection

#DAMUR’s AW25 collection is not just about aesthetics—it’s a commitment. A commitment to breaking stereotypes, redefining beauty, and reshaping fashion’s impact on the planet. In a world where the industry is obsessed with perfection, this collection celebrates real bodies, real identities, and real freedom. Upcycled deadstock materials and underwear prototypes from Barcode Berlin—ranging from discarded velvet to repurposed neoprene—are cut, twisted, and reimagined into bold silhouettes that embrace, liberate, and empower. Gender norms? Irrelevant. Body types? All welcomed. AW25 proves that sustainability isn’t just about what we wear—it’s about how we wear it, who gets to wear it, and how long it lasts. Each garment is designed to adapt to diverse body shapes, challenging the outdated notion of “one-size-fits-all” fashion. This is body positivity in motion. This is gender-free fashion at its boldest.

Credits: diefraufrey, www.diefraufrey.com

Welcome to "safe place"

In a world that demands labels, #DAMUR’s founder, Damur Huang, created a space to defy them. The AW25 collection was not designed for passive admiration—it was built for those who dare. A five-act narrative—Sensual, Pain, Anonymous, Obsession, Sanctuary—unfolded like a whispered confession, a shouted rebellion, a lover’s touch and a fighter’s stance.

The collection: unmasked, unfiltered, unapologetic

SENSUAL – The Art of the Reveal

The night began with stillness—then breath, then movement. Models emerged from the shadows, stepping into the club’s neon haze. Precision tailoring met provocative cut-outs, each curve of fabric revealing just enough to tease, to suggest. Pink-and-white jacquard wove a story of vulnerability, of innocence redefined. Zippers ran like secrets across the garments—not just functional, but seductive, waiting to be undone. Tailored tweeds brushed against sheer sensuality, creating a contrast between control and abandon. But what made this act more than just fashion was the people wearing it. Real bodies, diverse bodies, unrestricted by industry beauty standards. The collection didn’t force anyone to fit—it adjusted to them.

Credits: Sven Lerch

PAIN – Fire & Restraint

Then, the tempo shifted. The first live performance ignited the space—Zazania (@zazania.57) (Berlin-based singer) ’s 'In Da Club' pumped through the venue like a heartbeat on fire. As the beat dropped, the silhouettes grew bolder, oversized hoodies cocooning the body like armour, fetish-inspired blazers slashed open with neoprene contrasts. Deep reds and blacks collided in a visual war between restriction and release.

Silhouettes exaggerated, elongated, intensified. Zippers no longer whispered—they commanded, running bold and industrial-like veins over the fabric. Each piece pulsed with tension—constrained, then suddenly free. Here, sustainability took on a new meaning: not just eco-conscious materials but a shift in how garments are designed. Adaptive tailoring allows pieces to be worn in multiple ways, reinforcing the idea that true sustainability isn’t just about recycled fabric—it’s about longevity, versatility, and wearing clothing without expiration.

Credits: Sven Lerch

ANONYMOUS – Who Are You When No One’s Watching?

The energy shifted, and Jazka (@jazkamusic) (Berlin-based singer) took centre stage with 'Couple Goals,' a pulsating beat mirroring the tension of identity and anonymity. Masks emerged. Faces disappeared. Dark tweeds and sculpted neoprene replaced identity with the enigma. Genderless, formless, limitless. Oversized blazers swallowed the body whole, sleek gloves blurred the line between accessory and disguise. Every step whispered a challenge: Who are you when labels are stripped away? When no one is looking—or when everyone is? The garments in this act were not just gender-free—they were power-neutral. Designed to be worn by anybody, any identity, any spirit.

Credits: Sven Lerch

OBSESSION – Bound by Desire

The music dropped, and the air thickened with anticipation. The room darkened, the tension tangible. Then, Asimira (@asimira.rope) (Berlin-based bondage artist) took the stage, commanding attention with a BDSM bondage performance that blurred the boundaries between fashion, art, and raw human desire. Ropes entwined, bodies restrained and released in a hypnotic dance of control and surrender. The garments mirrored the energy—velvet shimmered under the dim club lights, ruffles exploded in controlled chaos. The fabric clung, constricted, and demanded attention. Each fold, each drape, each tension in the seams spoke of hunger, of longing, of the thin line between pleasure and pain. This was no longer just fashion. It was the power play. It was defiance. It was true.

Credits: Sven Lerch

SANCTUARY – The Final Act of Liberation

And then—release. The night reached its climax as Berlin-based drags, dancers, models, performers, and artists took the stage, their presence vibrating through the dimly lit space. Deep, pulsating bass shook the walls of KitKat Club, setting the rhythm for the final act. Draped in plush velvet, sheer layers, and oversized silhouettes, the collection’s closing statement was both protective and rebellious—an armour against the world, yet an invitation to unveil one's truth. Hypnotic beats dictated every movement—models walked with deliberate defiance, embodying the spirit of resilience and individuality. The interplay of structured neoprene, fluid draping, and high-gloss finishes created a striking contrast between strength and vulnerability. This was more than a finale. It was a statement. A declaration of self-autonomy. Here, in the depths of Berlin’s most infamous club, the message became clear: This is your sanctuary. Your body. Your story. Your space.

Credits: Sven Lerch

More than a runway. A revolution.

KitKat Club was not just a venue. It was a mirror. A challenge. A dare. At 19:00, the doors opened to a masked audience, stepping into anonymity, leaving judgment at the threshold. Each guest was a blank slate—free to exist outside of expectation, outside of roles, outside of the rules. The line between audience and performer blurred. You weren’t just watching the show. You were in it. You were it. This is the spirit of Berlin. The soul of #DAMUR. The collaboration with BarcodeBerlin took this defiance even further—introducing bold underwear and harnesses that weren’t just accessories, but armour. These were not embellishments; they were statements, provocations, declarations of power.

Credits: diefraufrey, www.diefraufrey.com

A night that didn't end with the runway

But this is KitKat. The night doesn’t end when the last model walks. As the final look disappeared into the crowd, the afterparty erupted. Ceață, Alienata, and Maris Shilton kept the energy high, the boundaries low, and the freedom endless. And in the heart of it all, the message lingered: This isn’t just fashion. This is identity. This is expression. This is the space where you choose who you want to be. Welcome to #DAMUR’s “SAFE PLACE.” You belong here.

“Fashion is more than fabric. It’s a declaration. It’s a choice. It’s the freedom to exist without fear. This collection isn’t just something you wear. It’s something you live.” – Damur Huang