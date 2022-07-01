Knit-ted presents Spring-Summer 2023 collection

We are opening our SS23 season with an update on SS22 shades. The colours are powerfully nostalgic and romantically modern. Sophisticated buttermilk, sand and fudge alongside dreamy green tea and soft lilac. We have also invested in powerful positivity by adding paradise sunset colours such as mint, lavender, mango and lemon. We blend and merge them confidentially together and make bold statements that lead to perfect modern combinations.

Courtesy of Knit-ted

"When time stops, life begins," one of our key foundations ever since Knit-ted started in 2010. Along the way many trends have faded away. This season is about pausing and searching for its pure and organic function.

Courtesy of Knit-ted

Keeping it delicate and beautiful. Updating and reworking.

Courtesy of Knit-ted

We continue to look back at our past and follow our traditions using pure materials in knits as well as in wovens. Emphasis on natural textured knits with fully fashioning details. Roomy shapes in crisp and voile cottons. Earthly linens in easy to wear forms. Simple styles are the colour carriers of SS23. Create the look of basics by using a ‘made to last’ approach in quality. A modern interpretation of the classic.