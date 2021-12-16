Knit-ted's SS22 colour theme's

Ease, elegance and confidence are characteristics of Knit-ted, trademarks that are in many ways explored in their purest form in the Spring Summer 2022 collection. Petra Stapper, Knit-ted’s head designer, based the collection on three colour theme’s; Soulful Living, Organic Harmony and Home Coming.

Soulful Living

A soft and gentle hug breathing in warmth by impressions of human palms using Nude, Nougat and Pink. This colour theme glows with positivity. Fresh and sweet vibes come from sunkissed yellow, Berry and Honey. The earth aspect comes in using a rich and lush Vulcan. Again the easy buttery pastels of our neutral base fit in easily.

Organic Harmony

Blues as Ocean and Oyster viewed on a blurred horizon with a strong Indigo Noir as the commercial backbone. This colour theme is brought together by muted tones as Root and Fanco giving this group the organic mood. All are wonderful partner colours to the neutral base category. Knit-ted has used them in harmonious contrasting tones.

Home Coming

These colours are the perfect partners for Knit-ted’s Soulful Living and Organic Harmony group. They are just meant to be the Neutral Base Category bringing in cleanness and neutrality to the Spring Summer 2022 Collection by using White, Ivory, Pebbles, Buttermilk and Sand.

About Knit-ted

With style, simplicity, comfort and quality as signature features, Knit-ted shows its easy but sophisticated wearability. The Knit-ted look is clean yet playful, a focus on how fashion is lived through the lives of modern women today. The sensuality and strength of the collection faces the dynamics of today’s world, reflected in styles that can be worn with confidence and elegance. The focus on a play of contrasts between masculine and feminine elements also creates the laidback Knit-ted look with an elegant modern twist.

Read more about Knit-ted on their brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/knit-ted