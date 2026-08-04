Knitted in-house: Marc Cain brings craft to a boho summer dress

German fashion brand Marc Cain has presented a new knitted dress for summer 2027, according to a press release. Made from a lightweight tape yarn, the dress has a diamond-shaped openwork and float-stitch structure that gives it an airy, semi-transparent look in a boho style.

The dress was knitted at the brand's headquarters in Bodelshausen and carries a 'Knitted in Germany' label, with hand-applied organic cotton fringes at the hem. It comes with a separate, colour-coordinated slip dress and can be worn with or without it.

Credits: Marc Cain

According to the brand, the dress is made from a GOTS-certified organic cotton blend of 78 percent organic cotton, 15 percent recycled polyamide and seven percent polyamide. It will be available online and in stores from February.