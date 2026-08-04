 

Knitted in-house: Marc Cain brings craft to a boho summer dress

Fashion
SS27. Credits: Marc Cain
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

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German fashion brand Marc Cain has presented a new knitted dress for summer 2027, according to a press release. Made from a lightweight tape yarn, the dress has a diamond-shaped openwork and float-stitch structure that gives it an airy, semi-transparent look in a boho style.

The dress was knitted at the brand's headquarters in Bodelshausen and carries a 'Knitted in Germany' label, with hand-applied organic cotton fringes at the hem. It comes with a separate, colour-coordinated slip dress and can be worn with or without it.

Credits: Marc Cain

According to the brand, the dress is made from a GOTS-certified organic cotton blend of 78 percent organic cotton, 15 percent recycled polyamide and seven percent polyamide. It will be available online and in stores from February.

Marc Cain
Marc Cain GmbH
SS27