Komodo: T-shirts for Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ethical fashion brand Komodo is showing its support for the country with a purpose-made PEACE 4 UKRAINE t-shirt line to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Therefore, the label from North London has adapted its classic graphic organic cotton tees in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and donates 100 percent of profits to the CHOOSE LOVE refugee charity.

Picture: Komodo, PEACE 4 UKRAINE organic cotton tee, courtesy of the brand

The UK based charity helps refugees all over the world. It has already created over 30 projects that provide vital aid and services to people still in or fleeing Ukraine including emergency medical care, food, shelter, clothing, legal support, support for the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health support.

“Komodo stand with the people of Ukraine at this tragic and desperate time,” the company states on its official LinkedIn profile. “A small act of support, but we hope it will make that little bit of difference.”

