Komono x Maximilian Raynor: A cinematic collision of heritage, subculture, and contemporary eyewear
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Komono partners with the young British designer Maximilian Raynor to translate his distinctive visual language into a series of expressive yet wearable frames.
First introduced on the runway during London Fashion Week as part of Maximilian Raynor’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “I’ll Cry If I Want To”, the collaboration now takes shape as a dedicated eyewear capsule. “With this collaboration, we wanted to translate a strong narrative into wearable design,” says Maximilian Raynor.
Blending personal memory with theatrical storytelling, the collection evokes a cinematic world where past and present collide, from ghostly birthday scenes and Royal Air Force pilots to 1920s silhouettes and handcrafted garments passed down through generations.
This distinctive vision was translated into a capsule collection of two styles (Rope & Core), each available in three colourways (Cognac, Maple & Black). Subtle yet expressive details such as metal accents and punk-inspired hardware reference Raynor’s signature design language, resulting in frames that merge emotional storytelling with functional, everyday eyewear.
The Komono x Maximilian Raynor collaboration will be available on the Komono webshop, in the Komono stores and in the stores of our trusted wholesale partners from the 26th of April.