Komono x Maximilian Raynor: A cinematic collision of heritage, subculture, and contemporary eyewear

Komono partners with the young British designer Maximilian Raynor to translate his distinctive visual language into a series of expressive yet wearable frames.

First introduced on the runway during London Fashion Week as part of Maximilian Raynor’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “I’ll Cry If I Want To”, the collaboration now takes shape as a dedicated eyewear capsule. “With this collaboration, we wanted to translate a strong narrative into wearable design,” says Maximilian Raynor.

Credits: KOMONO x Maximilian Raynor

Credits: KOMONO x Maximilian Raynor

Blending personal memory with theatrical storytelling, the collection evokes a cinematic world where past and present collide, from ghostly birthday scenes and Royal Air Force pilots to 1920s silhouettes and handcrafted garments passed down through generations.

Credits: KOMONO x Maximilian Raynor

Credits: KOMONO x Maximilian Raynor

This distinctive vision was translated into a capsule collection of two styles (Rope & Core), each available in three colourways (Cognac, Maple & Black). Subtle yet expressive details such as metal accents and punk-inspired hardware reference Raynor’s signature design language, resulting in frames that merge emotional storytelling with functional, everyday eyewear.

Credits: KOMONO x Maximilian Raynor

Credits: KOMONO x Maximilian Raynor

The Komono x Maximilian Raynor collaboration will be available on the Komono webshop, in the Komono stores and in the stores of our trusted wholesale partners from the 26th of April.