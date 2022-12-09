Komrads wins PETA's Vegan Fashion Award 2022

Vegan fashion is becoming a growing part of the fashion industry. Every year, PETA awards the Vegan Fashion Award to honour labels and products that produce fashionable, innovative, sustainable vegan clothing and accessories.

We are one of the proud winners!

The Komrads OCNS sneakers have been crowned as Best Vegan Sneakers, convinces with a timeless, classic look and durable materials.

The OCNS are made of:

Sole: 100% recycled rubber

Upper: recycled plastic from the oceans

Upper patches: recycled corn leather

Lining & laces: recycled cotton

Made from waste, built to last!

Picture: Komrads, courtesy of the brand

"Komrads shows with the Komrads OCNS in an exemplary way that sustainable and vegan fashion creations are possible at any time. Wearing vegan fashion is good for animals, people and the environment. We hope that many other fashion brands will follow this great example and also design and create their collections purely plant-based and free of animal materials. PETA congratulates you on winning the Vegan Fashion Award 2022 in the category best vegan sneaker for women!", says Harald Ullmann, co-founder and 2nd chairman of PETA Germany.