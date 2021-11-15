KTG’s Journey of Fashion and Style for KTGfashionhouse

It was late summer and SAYNT was almost finished. While sitting and chatting with a friend, the term mod was being discussed in relation to the collection and my own personal style. I was talking about Mary Quant and how she changed fashion in such a major way, influencing the 1960s. I have always been inspired by a few specific periods in western fashion. One major influence is the mod 1960s. I love how the focus was on reclaiming fun and being youthful. I feel it is important to maintain a sense of playfulness and to remember to be childlike. As an artist, I have always focused on nature, shapes, and a sense of wonder.

While conceptualizing for SAYNT, I realized that I was going to have to dig deep. Coming out of the fog of loss and stress from the pandemic, I felt like I had lost touch with my creativity. When I think of personal style, I like to be reminded of my lifelong journey of style and fashion. Therefore, I decided that I needed to go back to where it all began for me. It was early spring when I began sketching for SAYNT, the latest KTGfashionhouse collection. I began the construction process in early July, and the in-between is when I decided to take a fashion journey back in time.

I began by looking at some of the books I collected over the years. I went through some of my older work, sketches, and pieces I have collected through the years. Next, I turned to documentaries, archived fashion shows, fashion series, and some of my favorite fashion-centric films. It was quite an incredible process, taking such a big journey back in time. The process seemed to rekindle my love for the art as well as re-awaken my creative spirit. Suddenly, I was ready to create.

This collection in a way, mirrors the fashion journey of my life thus far. Some pieces remind me of ancient Greece, others reflect my own abstract style that has evolved through the years. However, much of the collection is reminiscent of the free and childlike spirit of the 1960s. Some are mod, some are a modern expression of psychedelic art. I have always been inspired by the culture of the 1960’s and I suppose in an unintentional way, this collection pays homage to that. It was because of the special place I hold in my heart for the era, that I decided on doing an editorial style shoot with this theme in mind. I wanted to pay homage to the most popular model of the era, Twiggy and how she changed fashion. She helped to make fashion attainable for all backgrounds, not just the aristocracy. I also wanted to highlight the fun go-go dancer style and sensuality.

SAYNT for KTGfashionhouse has been a journey that can’t be simplified in just one word. It has been an immersive fashion experience. An experience that required getting back to basics, traveling through time, and falling in love with fashion all over again. KTGfashionhouse is a sustainable brand based in Los Angeles, California whose focus is on creating garments that mold and sculpt to fit each body, individually. You can keep up with KTGfashionhouse by following on Instagram @ktgfashionhousela.